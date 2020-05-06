Kearney dissects where Warriors went wrong

Stephen Kearney has never gone deeper in his match analysis than with the first two weekends of the NRL and hopes it will pay off when his Warriors return to action.

Six weeks of lockdown in Auckland gave the Warriors coach more than enough time to break down where things had gone wrong in the opening rounds in mid-March.

Underwhelming losses to Newcastle (20-0) and Canberra (20-6) left the Kiwi club among six teams stewing on a 0-2 record

Kearney will get the chance to address the lessons learned during two weeks of training under quarantine in Tamworth which began on Tuesday.

The coach had picked out not just deficiencies from his own team but the patterns used by successful teams across all 16 games played so far.

"Sometimes you look too deep into it and then you find what's wrong with everything. I was mindful of not doing that," Kearney said.

"But I certainly looked at what I thought happened in the first two rounds across the competition ... where the trends were and what it's looking like. What's important for us moving forward?

"I made a conscious effort to see ways where we could be better when we start up on the 28th (May)."

Before he can instill tactical changes, Kearney said his priority is basic skills and building player-body mass, which both suffered from their limitations under New Zealand's strict lockdown.

Captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck said the Warriors would need to be more incisive when play resumes.

No player registered a try in the first two games, with their points against the Raiders coming via a penalty try.

"I thought we lacking the real edge on the field, and execution," he said.

"Especially in that Canberra game, we got ourselves into some decent field position but were still lacking that edge to get points on.

"Hopefully when we move out of isolation we can start to work on our team stuff."