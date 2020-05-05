AAP Rugby

Players strike new pay deal with NRL

NRL players will resume group training on Wednesday after officially agreeing to a 20 per cent pay cut for the rest of the season.

Teams are limited to training in groups of 10 this week, but are expected to be given the green light to resume full squad training next week.

The development comes despite at least one player being forced to find alternative accommodation because of the strict biosecurity measures.

Canterbury have confirmed one player, believed to be winger Marcelo Montoya, will have to move out due to his mother working in aged care.

ARL Commission chair Peter V'landys remained bullish however, declaring the competition on track to start in three weeks.

"It is full steam ahead for the resumption of the competition on May 28. All eyes will be on the NRL as the only live sport on television," V'landys said on Tuesday.

"There will never have been more interest in rugby league than on May 28."

"Rugby league is part of the social fabric of so many communities.

"In these difficult times it will provide a tonic for so many seeking a form of normality during a period where nothing is normal."

While most players spent Tuesday taking on board the coronavirus protocols, the Warriors got the jump on their rivals and trained while in quarantine in Tamworth.

Melbourne are still seeking final approval to set up base in Albury.

And while the league has yet to agree on a new broadcast deal with its networks, the players have already signed off on a slice of their income.

"We said from the start we are all in this together and our players have proved that," V'landys said.

"Many of them are making significant sacrifices for the competition to re-start and that is not lost on anyone."

"The New Zealand Warriors and the Melbourne Storm have had to leave their homes and their families and on behalf of all rugby league fans we thank them for that and we thank all players who will be living with stronger restrictions than current government health orders."

Rugby League Players Association chief executive Clint Newton hailed the league for the haste in which the re-jigged deal was struck.

"We worked through arguably the fastest and most collaborative process in the game's history to secure clarity and clear direction for the industry and our members,'' Newton said.

"We set a new standard which should become the hallmark for our industry which will give us the best chance to build a more sustainable and solid foundation for the game's future."

