AAP Rugby

Titans offer flyer Tonumaipea special deal

By AAP Newswire

Young Tonumaipea - AAP

1 of 1

After serving a two-year Mormon mission, ex-Melbourne flyer Young Tonumaipea has earned a Gold Coast Titans train-and-trial deal for the rest of the NRL season.

The 27-year-old Tonumaipea played 44 games for the Storm, scoring 12 tries, before leaving in 2018 for his mission in Germany.

He also played five Tests for Samoa between 2014 and 2017.

Tonumaipea was grateful to have grabbed an NRL lifeline as the game prepares to re-start on May 28 following the coronavirus shutdown.

He will be hoping to fill the backline vacancy created by England international centre Kallum Watkins' recent departure on compassionate grounds.

"I've been away for a couple of years and have come back with all of this COVID-19 stuff happening," Tonumaipea said.

"But I'm grateful to the Gold Coast Titans for giving me this opportunity.

"It's awesome to be back in Australia and here at the Titans. I'm looking for a spot at some stage this year."

In an encouraging sign for Tonumaipea, Titans coach Justin Holbrook has already promoted Erin Clark, Greg Leleisiuao and Jaimin Jolliffe to full-time contracts after they joined in the pre-season on train-and-trial deals.

Latest articles

National

Man attacked WA ambo with butcher hook

A man who tried to stab an ambulance officer with a butcher’s hook will spend at least one year in a Western Australian prison.

AAP Newswire
National

Mums opt for home births amid virus rules

Coronavirus social distancing regulations are driving pregnant women out of maternity wards and into their homes to give birth with midwives in attendance.

AAP Newswire
National

John Olsen’s $2.2m lawsuit win appealed

The stepdaughter of artist John Olsen is challenging a finding she unduly influenced her terminally ill mother to obtain a $2.2 million gift.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Storm still waiting on NSW govt clearance

Melbourne are still waiting on approval from the NSW government to relocate their NRL training base across the border, with biosecurity measures an issue.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Cleary apologises as NRL aim for restart

Penrith halfback Nathan Cleary apologises for breaking social distancing rules as the NRL looks to restart on May 28.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Warriors arrive in NSW minus two players

Nathaniel Roache was ruled unfit to travel on the Warriors’ flight to Tamworth while NRL star David Fusitu’a was not on board for personal reasons.

AAP Newswire