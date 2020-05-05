Titans offer flyer Tonumaipea special deal

After serving a two-year Mormon mission, ex-Melbourne flyer Young Tonumaipea has earned a Gold Coast Titans train-and-trial deal for the rest of the NRL season.

The 27-year-old Tonumaipea played 44 games for the Storm, scoring 12 tries, before leaving in 2018 for his mission in Germany.

He also played five Tests for Samoa between 2014 and 2017.

Tonumaipea was grateful to have grabbed an NRL lifeline as the game prepares to re-start on May 28 following the coronavirus shutdown.

He will be hoping to fill the backline vacancy created by England international centre Kallum Watkins' recent departure on compassionate grounds.

"I've been away for a couple of years and have come back with all of this COVID-19 stuff happening," Tonumaipea said.

"But I'm grateful to the Gold Coast Titans for giving me this opportunity.

"It's awesome to be back in Australia and here at the Titans. I'm looking for a spot at some stage this year."

In an encouraging sign for Tonumaipea, Titans coach Justin Holbrook has already promoted Erin Clark, Greg Leleisiuao and Jaimin Jolliffe to full-time contracts after they joined in the pre-season on train-and-trial deals.