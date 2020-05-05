AAP Rugby

Ex-Wallaby Polota-Nau leaving Leicester

By AAP Newswire

Tatafu Polota-Nau - AAP

Former Wallabies hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau has ended his stint with English club Leicester prematurely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Polota-Nau hasn't revealed his plans after being named on a list of players leaving Leicester as wage costs are cut before the 2020-21 English rugby season.

The Premiership competition has been suspended indefinitely.

Polota-Nau, a veteran of 90-Tests, was completing his third season at the Midlands club although he returned to the NSW Waratahs last year for a brief Super Rugby loan stint.

The 34-year-old made his Wallabies debut in 2005 and retired from the international scene last year after failing to win selection for the Rugby World Cup, having tallied many of his caps off the reserve bench behind former Wallabies captain Stephen Moore.

Leicester announced they had also farewelled their Australian defence coach of six years Phil Blake, the former NRL playmaker who switched paths to rugby union coaching in 2006.

