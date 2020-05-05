AAP Rugby

Bulldogs NRL player set to be relocated

By AAP Newswire

Canterbury's Marcelo Montoya - AAP

Canterbury winger Marcelo Montoya is set to become the first NRL player forced to move away from home due to the league's strict biosecurity measures.

Nine newspapers have reported the Bulldogs are searching for alternative accommodation for Montoya, whose mother works in aged care.

NRL players have been given Tuesday to digest strict coronavirus protocols designed to ensure the season resumes on May 28.

Canterbury chief executive Andrew Hill admitted the club is looking to arrange a new place for one of the club's players, but didn't specify who the player is.

"Like most clubs, we have a handful of players and staff who have individual cases to work through," Hill told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"But the most pressing one involves one of our players whose mother works in an aged-care facility, and will likely have to look at alternative accommodation."

The development comes a day after South Sydney trio Adam Reynolds, Latrell Mitchell and Liam Knight were tested and cleared of COVID-19.

Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson was tested and cleared after missing an educational session on the new guidelines on Monday.

Hill claimed that officials would prefer players have their own bathroom and bedroom, raising questions around location and cost.

"If another player on our 50-person list doesn't have a suitable spare room and bathroom, what do we do?" Hill said.

"We're currently working through it with the NRL and biosecurity people."

Players are expected to be available to resume group training on Wednesday.

