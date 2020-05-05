AAP Rugby

White says Broncos his focus, not NRL CEO

By AAP Newswire

Paul White - AAP

1 of 1

Brisbane boss Paul White has not ruled out taking over as NRL CEO, but says his focus remains helping the NRL club bounce back from the coronavirus shutdown.

White was quickly linked to the role after Todd Greenberg sensationally stepped down at NRL headquarters in late April.

While White said he was aware of the speculation, he stressed his priority was leaving the Broncos in "good shape".

White hinted he may remain at the club to help the NRL flagship rebuild after initially planning to depart at the end of 2020 - his 10th season at the Broncos helm.

"To be honest, it (NRL CEO) is not a role I've ever coveted," White said.

"My focus is very much on the Broncos. We're in the midst of a global pandemic.

"I want to leave the club in good shape. I've said to my chairman and board that I'll be here for as long as it takes to see us through the other side.

"(And) they are a long way from contemplating a recruitment process for a new (NRL) CEO."

But asked if he would apply for the NRL CEO role, White said: "I don't think it's a job you apply for ... if someone thinks you are good enough to do it, someone reaches out to you.

"It's not something that demands a CV into someone's 'in' tray. People have had a fair line of sight over me.

"(But) it's not about me at the moment, it's about the survival of our game."

White said Brisbane - the NRL's richest club - was now in a "good position" after making staff and pay cuts to cope with the shutdown.

"We acted pretty early and took some tough decisions, particularly with our club and we are well placed," he said.

"Because we acted in advance of others, our club is in a good position and we will come out the other side strong.

"There is no threat to our survival as long as the game survives. Our business model is predicated on playing games of rugby league.

"The concern I still have now is the game has to survive. In the fullness of time, our game will look different and needs to look different because there will be some tough decisions to be made in terms of restructures."

Asked if he would remain at the Broncos helm in 2021, White said: "I wouldn't put a firm timeline on anything.

"My commitment is to the club and making sure we get through this tough period of time.

"When I'm satisfied we are through that, I'll talk to the board."

Latest articles

News

More public COVID-19 testing across the weekend

Goulburn Valley Health will again be testing the public for COVID-19 tomorrow and Sunday at Riverside Plaza, as part of the state government’s “testing blitz”. The COVID-19 pop-up testing station will be open from 9am to 1pm across the weekend. The...

Shepparton News
News

Shepparton Villages loosen visitation restrictions as COVID-19 numbers remain low

Shepparton Villages is easing visitation restrictions as COVID-19 rates remain low in the Goulburn Valley. From May 6, the aged care facility will introduce pre-booked face-to-face visits, strictly managed to ensure the continued safety of...

Charmayne Allison
News

Huge expansion of COVID-19 testing at GV Health

Goulburn Valley Health has increased the number of people tested for COVID-19, as the hospital reports there are currently no inpatients being treated for the virus.

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Storm still waiting on NSW govt clearance

Melbourne are still waiting on approval from the NSW government to relocate their NRL training base across the border, with biosecurity measures an issue.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Warriors arrive in NSW minus two players

Nathaniel Roache was ruled unfit to travel on the Warriors’ flight to Tamworth while NRL star David Fusitu’a was not on board for personal reasons.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Cleary apologises as NRL aim for restart

Penrith halfback Nathan Cleary apologises for breaking social distancing rules as the NRL looks to restart on May 28.

AAP Newswire