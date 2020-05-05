AAP Rugby

Storm face opposition to Albury NRL move

By AAP Newswire

Melbourne's Cameron Smith - AAP

1 of 1

Melbourne's NRL training camp in Albury has been met with some resistance with the local council holding an extraordinary meeting to discuss the move.

The Storm are due to arrive in the NSW border city on Tuesday afternoon, however, some local councillors have voiced their opposition to hosting the team.

An extraordinary council meeting will be held on Tuesday at 6pm.

Melbourne are set to stay at least until Friday, using a local public ground for training.

The club said players and staff will be completely isolated from the general community.

The plan has NSW government approval but it doesn't have the support of all councillors, with three taking a stand.

Cr Darren Cameron said he didn't believe the NRL club should be given special exemptions to train and posed a potential health risk.

"In my view council should not be making available sporting facilities while our grassroots clubs of all codes are prohibited from playing," he told The Border Mail.

"I don't understand and I don't appreciate the suggestion that an elite level club should be treated differently to a local club.

"This is a serious matter and must be determined by elected councillors and not staff.

"This is not a simple matter of a sporting club applying to use a ground.

"It is a much bigger issue on matters of public health and safety."

Latest articles

News

Teenager refused bail after assault at Shepparton Bottle-O

A Shepparton teenager has been denied bail after allegedly assaulting a security guard working at the Bottle-O Warehouse in Shepparton earlier this year. Police allege the teenager, 14, who cannot be named for legal reasons, threw about 15 rocks at...

Liz Mellino
News

Ram-raid at Identity Menswear a “targeted” attack

Shepparton police are investigating a ram-raid at Identity Menswear in the Maude St Mall in the early hours of Monday morning. It is understood at least three offenders used a vehicle to ram the front of the store at around 3.08 am, causing...

Liz Mellino
News

Man sentenced to 23 years for Mooroopna murder

A man has been sentenced to 23 years in jail following the death of a man in Mooroopna in 2018.

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Storm still waiting on NSW govt clearance

Melbourne are still waiting on approval from the NSW government to relocate their NRL training base across the border, with biosecurity measures an issue.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Warriors arrive in NSW minus two players

Nathaniel Roache was ruled unfit to travel on the Warriors’ flight to Tamworth while NRL star David Fusitu’a was not on board for personal reasons.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Cleary apologises as NRL aim for restart

Penrith halfback Nathan Cleary apologises for breaking social distancing rules as the NRL looks to restart on May 28.

AAP Newswire