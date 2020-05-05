NRL players test negative for coronavirus

AAP Rugby

The three South Sydney players turned away from the NRL club's headquarters and sent for COVID-19 tests have returned negative results for the virus.

In a major relief to the NRL, Latrell Mitchell, Adam Reynolds and Liam Knight were all cleared on Tuesday after showing mild symptoms on Monday morning and being sent home.

Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson has also reportedly been cleared after testing for the virus.

A Souths club statement late on Monday night said its testing showed how seriously the club was taking the health of its players.

"Results have shown that all players have been cleared of COVID-19 infection.

"The Rabbitohs are taking the NRL's health protocols very seriously, hence why these three players were sent for testing today."

Mitchell's test came just a week after the centre-turned-fullback and Melbourne Storm winger Josh Addo-Carr were fined by NSW Police for breaking social distancing laws.

The pair were pictured with 10 other men around a fire, near Taree in mid north NSW.

Robinson had shown symptoms of a sore throat and opted to self-isolate at home rather than join his team at club headquarters on Monday.

He had tested negative, 9News reported on Tuesday.

Warriors hooker Nathaniel Roache was cleared of COVID-19 on Monday but that diagnosis came too late to join his teammates, who flew from Auckland to their quarantine base in Tamworth a day earlier.

Roache had to miss the flight, leaving the club to make plans for him to join them later and potentially undergo self-isolation.

