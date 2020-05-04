AAP Rugby

Solly takes on greater NRL role for Souths

South Sydney chief executive Blake Solly will take on a greater leadership role after finalising the management structure of the club to cover the departure of Shane Richardson.

After 16 years with the NRL club, Richardson left his role as the general manager of football last month which prompted changes in the club's administration.

On Monday it was confirmed Solly would now oversee the football department as well as the commercial and administrative duties.

Former player Mark Ellison steps into a new role as head of football.

Ellison played for the club in the 1980s, has coached and held administration roles with the Rabbitohs, including team manager.

He will be responsible for on-field requirements including recruitment, retention, player development, pathways and NRL team management.

Brock Schaefer has been appointed the club's chief operating officer.

Solly's increased role at Souths comes after he was linked to the vacant chief executive position at the NRL following the exit of Todd Greenberg, although he has denied interest.

In a statement confirming the structure of South Sydney's management team, Solly said he believes the new structure can achieve high expectations.

"It is our goal to be a top four team every year, which in turn gives you the best opportunity to win the competition and we believe this is the best structure and people to lead our club in that pursuit," he said.

