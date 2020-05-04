Hastings reveals SL lockdown strain

Former NRL playmaker Jackson Hastings has revealed his emotional struggle during the UK Super League shutdown since making a tough decision to stay away from his family in Australia.

Super League's reigning Man of Steel, Hastings is now offering support to others battling with isolation anxiety, saying "let's do it together".

The ex-Sydney Roosters and Manly half helped Wigan (5-2) reach the top of the Super League table before the competition was postponed indefinitely in March.

Hastings said it had difficult at times being confined to his house in Salford for weeks as he waits for Super League's return, which may not be until June or July.

"It can be tough, particularly for men of my age scale to be able to get in touch with their feelings," Hastings told UK's ITV.

"I had a session and I'm not embarrassed to say that it's the first time in a long time that I properly cried.

"The therapist really got me in touch with what I was feeling.

"I've been one of those who always wanted to be the tough guy, the cool kid, but the novelty wears off."

Hastings said it had been tempting to fly back to Australia during the shutdown.

"In some ways I would love to have been back with my sisters and my two dogs," he said.

"But there's also my grandad to think about and I just couldn't take the risk of going back and passing something on to him so I decided to stay in England."

Hastings said he hoped to inspire others who were also struggling during lockdown.

"It's not been so easy but I try to look for the positives," said Hastings, who helped Salford reach the 2019 Super League grand final before his off-season Wigan move.

"I get quite a lot of tweets and messages from people who say they are upset and I just wanted to say I am in the same boat.

"I'm here if anyone needs me. I'm just a message away so all the best and let's do it together."