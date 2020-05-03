AAP Rugby

Croker welcomes Rapana’s Raiders return

By AAP Newswire

Jordan Rapana - AAP

1 of 1

Canberra co-captain Jarrod Croker has welcomed news that Jordan Rapana is set to return to the NRL club.

Reports on Sunday claimed Rapana was finalising a short-term deal and would link with his former Raiders teammates as soon as Monday when players assemble for their biosecurity measures briefing.

While Canberra CEO Don Furner denied a deal had been done, he confirmed that they would speak with Rapana about playing for the Raiders again this week.

It was music to the ears of Croker.

"Hopefully he is back. He's one of those blokes every team would love to have," Croker told 2GB Radio.

"He has been such a big part of the club for a fair while now.

"He is a great asset to have back. It gives us a bit of depth where we were a bit skinny after losing Rappa and BJ (Leilua)."

Former New Zealand international Rapana is back in Canberra after his first season with Japanese Top League rugby outfit Panasonic Wild Knights was derailed by a coronavirus shutdown.

Furner sounded keen to welcome back Rapana, who was squeezed out of the Raiders following their 2019 grand final appearance due to salary cap pressure.

Rapana scored 69 tries in 113 NRL games with Canberra.

"Hopefully next week we can start seeing what he's up to, seeing what he wants to do," Furner told The Canberra Times.

"He's keen and we'd love to have him there. It's obviously money, the salary cap and the NRL have got to approve it - we'll see."

Latest articles

National

Man charged over SA double fatal crash

A 20-year-old man has been charged over the fatal road crash in Adelaide last weekend that claimed the life of a senior SA police officer.

AAP Newswire
National

WA police shooting of stabber ‘textbook’

The fatal shooting of a FIFO worker during a stabbing frenzy in a regional West Australian shopping centre was a textbook take-down by police, the union says.

AAP Newswire
National

ALP’s Keneally calls for migration rethink

Labor’s home affairs spokeswoman Kristina Keneally says a post-COVID-19 environment offers the opportunity for a rethink on immigration.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Storm still waiting on NSW govt clearance

Melbourne are still waiting on approval from the NSW government to relocate their NRL training base across the border, with biosecurity measures an issue.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Cleary apologises as NRL aim for restart

Penrith halfback Nathan Cleary apologises for breaking social distancing rules as the NRL looks to restart on May 28.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Warriors lose two before Tamworth flight

Nathaniel Roache was ruled unfit to travel on the Warriors’ flight to Tamworth while NRL star David Fusitu’a wasn’t on board for personal reasons.

AAP Newswire