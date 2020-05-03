AAP Rugby

Leading doctor’s NRL player safety warning

By AAP Newswire

Parramatta Reed Mahoney - AAP

1 of 1

A leading medical expert has cautioned NRL clubs of the potentially dire consequences of fielding players that are less than 100 per cent fit when the competition resumes.

Dr Antonio Di Dio, the ACT president of the Australian Medical Association, says coronavirus is not the only health risk confronting the NRL before its mooted May 28 return.

He said all NRL clubs had a duty of care to ensure players regained full fitness before being thrust back into one of the most brutal competitions in world sport.

"It's a separate and very interesting issue," Dr Di Dio told AAP on Sunday.

"So now, as you can imagine, every single player in the NRL has a question mark over their fitness."

A Canberra fan, Dr Di Dio said he has no issues with the 2019 grand finalists after consulting with Raiders coach Ricky Stuart on Friday.

"Ricky is a very, very strong and passionate advocate about the rights of players and he would be horrified to play any player who is not 100 per cent fit," Dr Di Dio said.

Clubs are set to commence a three-week 'pre-season' training block on Tuesday.

Dr Di Dio said the onus was very much on clubs to ensure their players were suitably conditioned to minimise the risk of career-ending injuries when the league resumes.

"So either these (NRL) guys are all 100 per cent fit to play or they may not be," he said.

"In which case the clubs could be putting themselves into an interesting theoretical risk if they were playing somebody that they knew was not 100 per cent fit and they were injured as a consequence of that decision.

"I don't have much of a concern in relation with the Raiders because they do have a long history of putting their players' welfare first."

Dr Di Dio's warning comes a day after AMA president Dr Tony Bartone urged the NRL, in the best interests of its players, coaches and officials, fans and the broader community, to be cautious about its plans to fast track the restart of its 2020 season.

"We understand the financial and other pressures on the big sporting codes during the COVID-19 crisis," he said.

"But we have to put the broader public health implications first."

Latest articles

Events

Mooroopna Anglican Church festive fun

Mooroopna’s Anglican Church opened its doors on Saturday to share the celebration of Christmas.

James Bennett
Events

Sign up for GoFish Nagambie

Anglers can rejoice because entries for the second annual GoFish Nagambie are open, but spots are snagging quickly. With a $500 000 prize pool, plus the grand $80 000 jackpot to the angler who reels in the largest Murray cod, the time...

James Bennett
Events

Springnats this weekend at the Showgrounds

The sweet smell of burning rubber will be wafting through the air this weekend at the Shepparton Showgrounds. This year is the 27th Springnats and the thrilling action kicks off tonight. Throughout the three-day event visitors can check out the...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Cleary apologises as NRL aim for restart

Penrith halfback Nathan Cleary apologises for breaking social distancing rules as the NRL looks to restart on May 28.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Storm still waiting on NSW govt clearance

Melbourne are still waiting on approval from the NSW government to relocate their NRL training base across the border, with biosecurity measures an issue.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Warriors lose two before Tamworth flight

Nathaniel Roache was ruled unfit to travel on the Warriors’ flight to Tamworth while NRL star David Fusitu’a wasn’t on board for personal reasons.

AAP Newswire