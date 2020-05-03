AAP Rugby

Storm still waiting on NSW govt clearance

By AAP Newswire

Melbourne Storm's Brenko Lee and Tui Kamikamica - AAP

Melbourne are in danger of being left in no-man's land, with the NSW government refusing to sign off on their Albury NRL training base due to biosecurity concerns.

The Storm's request to resume training at AAMI Park was on Sunday knocked on the head by the Victorian government, who rejected their application of an exemption from state of emergency restrictions which are in place until at least May 11.

Negotiations are continuing to use Albury in New South Wales as their midweek training base but it is believed that the location of their gym, away from the proposed training ground, is a stumbling block due to the strict biosecurity measures the NRL agreed to in order to get the competition back up and running by May 28.

Melbourne were also denied their first choice of relocation bases, Mulwala, with plans to stay at the Yarrawonga-Mulwala Golf Resort in NSW.

That plan was blocked as the training ground they hoped to use is actually located in Victoria.

The Storm have been granted permission by the Victorian government to assemble their players at AAMI Park on Monday for their biosecurity briefing and testing day.

The club hope the Albury relocation is just a short-term measure with players able to return to Melbourne each weekend.

