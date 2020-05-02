AAP Rugby

Warriors cleared for NRL return

By AAP Newswire

Peter V'landys - AAP

1 of 1

The Warriors will arrive in Tamworth on Sunday and be able to train despite a 14-day isolation period after they received final approvals on Saturday.

The latest green light for its New Zealand-based franchise was crucial for the NRL's ambition of a May 28 return.

Thanking state and federal governments, NRL chairman Peter V'landys said the Warriors would join every club in a mandatory education day on Monday to ensure players toed the line during the coronavirus pandemic.

The approval comes after Friday's crucial move from Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, confirming borders would be open for the state's three NRL teams to play in NSW.

It means North Queensland, Brisbane and the Gold Coast will not need to enter isolation camps in Sydney and can remain at home with their families.

Families of Warriors players will remain in New Zealand for now, although the league is hopeful border restrictions will eventually ease.

"As a game, we cannot thank the Warriors enough for everything they are doing," V'landys said.

"Right from the start of this pandemic, the club and its players have put the competition first and for that, we will be forever thankful."

The NRL's efforts to restart were upset when four players copped fines for not adhering to self-isolation measures in two separate incidents last week.

V'landys hopes Monday's biosecurity protocol sessions will drill in what's at stake.

"This is an excellent outcome for rugby league and another step towards the competition resuming on May 28,'' V'landys said of the Warriors' impending arrival.

"I want to thank the federal and state governments, in particular Border Force and NSW State Emergency Operation Centre, for their assistance in making the Warriors arrival a reality.

"The club will follow the strictest biosecurity protocols and, like all clubs, will participate in an education day about the protocols on Monday morning."

Latest articles

News

Four homes delivered by BeyondHousing

Four new homes have been built in Shepparton for single people who are, or are vulnerable to becoming, homeless. Built in partnership between BeyondHousing, the Peter & Lyndy White Foundation and Sessions Builders, the four new homes are part of...

James Bennett
Home Time Fun Time

Greater Shepparton families get creative in isolation

Glow stick dances, indoor bowling tournaments and PE class at home. Greater Shepparton locals have done it all this week! Check out what some of the region have been up to in the latest installment of Home TIme Fun Time

Shepparton News
News

More public COVID-19 testing across the weekend

Goulburn Valley Health will again be testing the public for COVID-19 tomorrow and Sunday at Riverside Plaza, as part of the state government’s “testing blitz”. The COVID-19 pop-up testing station will be open from 9am to 1pm across the weekend. The...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Cleary apologises as NRL aim for restart

Penrith halfback Nathan Cleary apologises for breaking social distancing rules as the NRL looks to restart on May 28.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Ban Cleary for NRL season: Deputy Premier

Penrith star Nathan Cleary continues to come under fire for having a group of friends over at his house during the coronavirus lockdown.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Star trio jeopardise NRL restart: Premier

The three NRL stars who broke social distancing laws have jeopardised the league’s return, according to NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

AAP Newswire