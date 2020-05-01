AAP Rugby

Cleary risks more punishment over breach

By AAP Newswire

Penrith playmaker Nathan Cleary could face stiffer sanctions from the the NRL following his social media exploits during the coronavirus crisis.

Cleary was fined $4000 by the NRL on Tuesday after images of him with a group of women at his house emerged - in apparent contravention of social distancing measures.

After that penalty was imposed two videos of Cleary dancing with up to five women were uploaded to social media platform TikTok.

The NRL issued a brief statement on Friday night confirming Cleary has been served with an amended breach notice, which likely relates to the videos.

Cleary received "an amended breach notice after additional information surfaced about a matter at his home which it is alleged has brought the game into disrepute," the statement said.

He has five days to respond before any penalty is finalised.

The 22-year-old originally had 60 per cent of a $10,000 fine and a one-game ban suspended by the NRL.

Police opted to take no action against the NSW State of Origin representative.

Cleary's actions have been widely condemned with NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro claiming the initial penalty should have been more severe.

"The issue with Cleary is that he has lied and said it was only a small interaction. But in the end, the TikTok social media platform shows it was more to that," Barilaro said.

"In my mind, when you get caught out and apologise, you deserve a break. But not when you mislead the public and the NRL.

"I think now, Cleary, should be the end of his season."

