AAP Rugby

Storm still in talks to keep Vic training

By AAP Newswire

Melbourne Storm training - AAP

Melbourne will continue to liaise with the Victorian government to use their home base to start NRL training next week although relocating to NSW in the short-term appears likely.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday put it back on the states to sort out when and how sport can proceed, and with Victorian premier Daniel Andrews taking a hard-line stance it doesn't appear likely the Storm will be granted any special exemption.

Despite other states easing restrictions, Andrews says Victorian measures won't change until May 11 when state of emergency levels will be reviewed.

Melbourne Storm boss Dave Donaghy says the club is waiting on a state government briefing, which they expect over the weekend.

Monday is a designated information briefing and testing day for players so they could leave a relocation decision until as late as then.

If they don't get permission to use their AAMI Park headquarters they will shift to the NSW border, staying and training either in Mulwala or Albury through the week and return to the Melbourne homes on weekends.

The venue depends on which best fulfils the NRL's strict biosecurity protocols.

Earlier in the day Storm football manager Frank Ponissi said all players were on board if they had to temporarily shift training.

"If we can't train in Victoria initially we have to move to NSW," Ponissi told ABC radio.

"The players and staff want to get back to their jobs and if that means relocating from Monday to Friday ... while it's not like living at home at least we get to come home on weekends to see our families."

