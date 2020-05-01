Cowboys thankful for Qld Premier’s call

AAP Rugby

North Queensland football manager Peter Parr says he is delighted an "uncomfortable" waiting game is finally over after the NRL club was cleared to train and play on home soil this season.

Queensland's NRL teams the Cowboys, Brisbane and the Titans have avoided relocating to NSW for the 2020 season after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk opened the state's border ahead of the competition's planned May 28 resumption.

It ensured Queensland clubs can remain at their home base for the season, scrapping contingency plans they had made to relocate to NSW hubs.

The Cowboys had organised to be based at Sydney's Olympic Park while the Broncos looked set to relocate to Kingscliff and the Titans at Tweed Heads.

"It has been a little bit uncomfortable I suppose not knowing exactly where we would be," Parr said.

"We were preparing as if we were going to go to Sydney on Monday.

"That has been a bit daunting for some people not knowing exact what would be happening but we have that clarity now."

After ensuring NRL teams would receive quarantine exemptions, Palaszczuk hinted that the three Queensland outfits should be rewarded with home games in the first round back.

Parr was keeping his fingers crossed that the Cowboys could show off their new home ground - Queensland Country Bank Stadium - from the outset.

They had played just one game in the first round against Brisbane before the coronavirus shutdown.

"It would be nice to play at the stadium again. That would be our hope that we get a game first up," Parr said.

"(But) we are delighted. To have the opportunity to remain in Townsville was always our preferred option."

Meanwhile, Palaszczuk said she would seek further assurances from the league about enforcing home quarantine measures on players following recent high profile breaches by NRL stars.

However, they are not expected to jeopardise the government exemptions.

Indeed the Premier's spirits were high on Friday, asking with tongue in cheek if Suncorp Stadium could host the 2020 NRL grand final after helping the competition re-start by opening their borders.

"First round games will be played in Queensland. Of course I put in a bid for a local grand final and we all look forward to hosting the State of Origin," she said.

