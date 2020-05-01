AAP Rugby

Former Aussie seamer Aley retires

By AAP Newswire

Former Australian swing bowler Sarah Aley has announced her retirement from one-day cricket.

Aley, who won 12 Women's National Cricket League titles for NSW, confirmed she will walk away from 50-over cricket while also considering her future with the Sydney Sixers.

Renowned as one of the hardest-working players in the game, Aley became the oldest bowler to debut for Australia at age 33 in 2017.

Her selection was one of the most popular in the women's game, after years on the cusp of the side.

She played one ODI for Australia and two Twenty20s, while she took 97 wickets for NSW to put her fifth on the all-time list and was also a long-time junior state coach.

"I know the time is right to step aside and let the younger players take over and be the future of the NSW Breakers," Aley said.

"When I played my 100th game for NSW, every single member of that team apart from myself and Rachael Haynes, I had coached at some point in my career."

The 35-year-old's 123 matches for NSW are the third most in history behind Alex Blackwell and Lisa Sthalekar.

"You epitomise what it means to be a Breaker, you never give up," NSW captain Alyssa Healy said, paying tribute to Aley.

"Your passion, your commitment and your hard work to not only your own individual game, but to every single person that's played for the Breakers throughout your career, is something that you should be incredibly proud of."

