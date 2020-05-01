UK govt issue cash boost for Rugby League

The English Rugby Football League have been issued with a $A30 million cash boost from the British government to safeguard the immediate future of the sport.

The emergency loan will help the sport deal with the financial impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The season remains suspended with no return date set as the virus continues to impact around the world.

Oliver Dowden, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, said: "This is a massive shot in the arm to secure the survival of rugby league.

"We recognise that many RFL clubs operate on very tight financial margins. Without their ability to stage matches with spectators and despite the Government's extensive economic package, the professional game has come very close to collapsing.

"From my first sports visit as Secretary of State to Leigh Centurions, I could see how important these clubs are to the communities they serve.

"They are the beating heart of their towns and cities, and their impact goes far beyond what happens on the pitch.

"Sports across the board are facing unprecedented pressures, and we are supporting them through wider Government measures.

"In this case we are intervening as an exception, not to save an individual business or organisation, but to protect an entire sport, the community it supports, the World Cup held here next year and its legacy for generations to come."

All RFL Super League, Championship and League 1 clubs based in England are eligible to apply.

Ralph Rimmer, chief executive of the Rugby Football League, said: "The RFL is grateful to the Government for understanding and acting on the case for the whole sport.