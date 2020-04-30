AAP Rugby

Dufty came close to leaving NRL’s Dragons

By AAP Newswire

St George Illawarra back Matt Dufty - AAP

1 of 1

Matt Dufty has revealed how close he came to walking out on St George Illawarra before changing his mind because he didn't want to be remembered as a "sook".

Dufty's fight to retain his fullback spot will resume next week when all 16 NRL clubs resume training in preparation for the planned season restart on May 28.

The 24-year-old had only just broken back into the first grade side when the coronavirus pandemic forced the league to suspend its competition after round two.

Dufty's return followed a tumultuous summer that included being told in November rising star Zac Lomax would start in his preferred No.1 jumper in 2020.

It was around that time Dufty was in daily talks with his manager about joining a rival club, or move overseas, despite having two years left on his contract.

"It got pretty serious. But when push come to shove, he said: 'Alright, we can get something done and you can go, or you can stay'," Dufty told AAP.

"It was already halfway through pre-season and I was already training really well.

"That gave me a lot of confidence to go, 'Nah, I'm going to give it one last crack at the Dragons. All the coaches are happy with me. I think I've got a shot to play'.

"He went, 'Alright, sweet'."

A serious conversation with his partner also provided Dufty with some further perspective.

"She was telling me: 'Are you going to be happy if you stay?' It just came down to how I wanted to be remembered as a player and person at the club," he said.

"I didn't want to be that guy who had a sook, got down and left, when I thought I was good enough. The two years before last, I was playing really good footy.

"I just didn't want to forget that feeling of I know I can be good in the NRL.

"I wouldn't have ever felt complete if I just left without giving it another shot."

Latest articles

Rugby

Dufty came close to leaving NRL’s Dragons

St George Illawarra fullback Matt Dufty has revealed why he chose to stay with the NRL club despite losing his position in the pre-season.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Fifita to miss Broncos’ NRL return match

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold says David Fifita will miss their NRL return match due to knee surgery but has refused to speculate on when he will be back.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Catalans ask Warriors for relocation tips

After professional sport in France was shut down until September, Super League’s French club Catalans have turned to NRL’s Warriors for relocation advice.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Storm hopeful of resuming Vic training

Melbourne remain hopeful they won’t need to enact plans to shift NRL training over the border as they prepare for a late May competition restart.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Cleary apologises as NRL aim for restart

Penrith halfback Nathan Cleary apologises for breaking social distancing rules as the NRL looks to restart on May 28.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Shorter NRL ruins teams chances: Meninga

Mal Meninga claims that if the NRL season is shortened to 17 rounds, some clubs like his Gold Coast could quickly lose hope of making the finals.

AAP Newswire