AAP Rugby

Damaging financial update for NZ Rugby

By AAP Newswire

New Zealand Rugby forecasts massive revenue hit - AAP

1 of 1

New Zealand Rugby has announced a loss for the last financial year and forecast a decline in revenue of 70 per cent for 2020 in further grim news for the code.

The powerhouse rugby nation has been unable to dodge the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, with NZR chief executive Mark Robinson outlining the financial price to be paid for halting the sport at all levels last month.

Robinson had previously estimated a loss in excess of $NZ100 million ($A94 million) if no rugby is played this year.

The 70 per cent estimate allows for a return to the field in 2020 but for crowd and sponsorship takings to be well below budget.

"We are working within government and Ministry of Health guidelines to make sure we can get rugby back on the field as soon as possible," Robinson said.

"But in the meantime we've had to cancel most of our budgeted activity across all levels of the organisation this year.

"This is an opportunity for us to focus on what our priorities are for rugby to get through this challenging time together."

There remains hope that a 10-round Kiwi-only Super Rugby competition can be played and that the All Blacks could at least feature in some Tests against Australia if travel restrictions are eased.

The 2019 loss of $NZ7.4 million ($A6.9 million) wasn't as heavy as expected.

A loss of closer to $NZ12 million ($A11 million) had been forecast for a World Cup year in which a reduced number of Tests are played but strong results from licensing and sponsorship had mitigated the damage.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton South Rotarians donate tents and bedding to locals in need

Recent fundraising efforts by the Rotary Club of Shepparton South saw much-needed sleeping items donated to homeless and isolated people in our community. The club managed to purchase dozens of sleeping bags, tents and bedding from two Shepparton...

Liz Mellino
News

Kyabram man to be sentenced after guilty plea to Mooroopna stabbing

A Kyabram man is set to be sentenced after stabbing a man six times with a fillet knife in Mooroopna last year.

Liz Mellino
News

Guiding Angela through life

Ahead of International Guide Dog Day, Shepparton News journalist Morgan Dyer spoke to Shepparton local Angela McManus about her incredible guide dog Watson

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Cowboys to deal with relocation for NRL

North Queensland coach Paul Green says it is unfair that NRL teams will have to relocate to NSW and will understand if a Cowboys player does not want to.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Storm hopeful of resuming Vic training

Melbourne remain hopeful they won’t need to enact plans to shift NRL training over the border as they prepare for a late May competition restart.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Cleary apologises as NRL aim for restart

Penrith halfback Nathan Cleary apologises for breaking social distancing rules as the NRL looks to restart on May 28.

AAP Newswire