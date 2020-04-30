How rugby’s Test of the Century unfolded

RUGBY UNION'S TEST OF THE CENTURY

TRY BREAKDOWN

2nd minute - Tana Umaga pounces on a loose Chris Latham pass and scampers 40m. NZ 7-0.

4min - Jonah Lomu breaks from deep, setting up Pita Alatini. NZ 14-0.

5min - Midfielders Alama Ieremia and Alatini both unload to send Christian Cullen clear. NZ 21-0.

9min - Stephen Larkham scythes through and puts Stirling Mortlock over. NZ 21-5.

19min - Mortlock has his second after a bulldozing run from Jim Williams. NZ 21-12.

25min - Latham busts through two tackles from close range. NZ 24-19.

32min - Persistent Australian tryline pressure ends with Joe Roff darting across. NZ 24-24 Australia

49min - Justin Marshall's jinking 40m run reclaims the lead for the visitors. NZ 31-27.

78min - Jeremy Paul dives across in the corner, with an apparent Wallabies match-winner. Australia 35-34.

84min - Jonah Lomu accepts a Taine Randell pop-pass and squeezes between Larkham and the left touchline. NZ 39-35.

STARTING XVs

Wallabies: Chris Latham, Stirling Mortlock, Dan Herbert, Jason Little, Joe Roff, Stephen Larkham, George Gregan, Jim Williams, David Wilson, Mark Connors, John Eales (capt), David Giffin, Fletcher Dyson, Michael Foley, Richard Harry.

All Blacks: Christian Cullen, Tana Umaga, Alama Ieremia, Pita Alatini, Jonah Lomu, Andrew Mehrtens, Justin Marshall, Ron Cribb, Scott Robertson, Taine Randell, Norm Maxwell, Todd Blackadder (capt), Kees Meeuws, Anton Oliver, Carl Hoeft.