AAP Rugby

Fittler slams NSW Origin stars’ behaviour

By AAP Newswire

Brad Fittler - AAP

1 of 1

Blues coach Brad Fittler says he wouldn't select the three players fined for lockdown breaches if he was naming his State of Origin team now and admits it will still be hard to do in six months' time.

Fittler said he was horrified when the actions of NSW stars Latrell Mitchell, Josh Addo-Carr and Nathan Cleary were exposed this week for disregarding public health orders, with all of them to pay a financial price after the NRL announced they'd brought the game into disrepute.

Mitchell and Addo-Carr, who were fined $50,000 for their part in a 12-man camping trip, were also charged by NSW Police over firearm offences.

Cleary was fined $10,000 after being photographed with a group of people at his home.

All fines were 60 per cent suspended for the remainder of the season.

Fittler didn't hold back on the ramifications of the players' actions, saying it's not inconceivable it will cost the sport its season restart, scheduled for May 28.

The competition is still awaiting a green light from federal and state politicians.

"If I was picking the team right now, definitely not," Fittler said when asked on Wide World of Sports Radio if he would name the trio if an Origin series started this week.

All three players were part of Fittler's successful Blues squad last year but he said they will have plenty of ground to make up if they want another shot at inter-state football, which has been set down for November, immediately after the pushed-back NRL season finishes.

He said off and on-field factors play a part in all his selections and that the trio have dented their prospects, even six months out.

"What they've done is not only put themselves under pressure, they've put their teammates under pressure, their club team, they've obviously put their representative jerseys under pressure and they've put their coaches under pressure," he said.

"We've got to deal with the fact 'do we pick them? Then all of a sudden for the first couple of days at training it's all about them (in the media) and whether we've picked them or haven't picked them.

"That's why it's easy to say sometimes 'you know what, go and have a rest, go and see what you can do for your club'."

Fittler felt the fines were fair and represented the NRL showing support to clubs, as well as putting pressure on the players to amend their behaviour.

He was riled that the trio's indiscretions were captured on mobile phones, something he has long felt is a scourge to society's youth.

"What are they thinking, how stupid are people?

"Why on earth do you need to get recognition out of phones? It's crazy."

Latest articles

News

Guiding Angela through life

Ahead of International Guide Dog Day, Shepparton News journalist Morgan Dyer spoke to Shepparton local Angela McManus about her incredible guide dog Watson

Morgan Dyer
News

Shepparton’s history revealed in interactive online presentations

Shepparton’s history enthusiasts can discover more about the origins of the region, through new online and interactive video presentations hosted by local history experts. Lost Shepparton Facebook page founder and photo historian Geoff Allemand has...

Madi Chwasta
News

Huge expansion of COVID-19 testing at GV Health

Goulburn Valley Health will increase the number of people tested for COVID-19 from today, as the hospital reports there are currently no inpatients being treated for the virus.

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Cowboys to deal with relocation for NRL

North Queensland coach Paul Green says it is unfair that NRL teams will have to relocate to NSW and will understand if a Cowboys player does not want to.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Storm hopeful of resuming Vic training

Melbourne remain hopeful they won’t need to enact plans to shift NRL training over the border as they prepare for a late May competition restart.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Shorter NRL ruins teams chances: Meninga

Mal Meninga claims that if the NRL season is shortened to 17 rounds, some clubs like his Gold Coast could quickly lose hope of making the finals.

AAP Newswire