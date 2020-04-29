AAP Rugby

NRL players to be briefed before training

By AAP Newswire

Ricky Stuart - AAP

1 of 1

NRL players will be briefed on the code's new biosecurity laws on Monday before resuming training on Tuesday for the competition's restart.

Clubs had initially planned to have players back on the field on May 4, but that will now be spent bringing the more than 800 players and staff up to speed on new regulations.

Canberra coach Ricky Stuart confirmed his players will be fully instructed on what is expected of them during the period leading up to the competition's planned re-start on May 28.

The sweating will begin a day later, when Stuart said his players have been warned about the intensity they'll face for three weeks.

"On the Monday it will be an information day for all the players, there won't be any physical training. We've been told that today," he said on Fox League Live.

"Tuesday will be the first day of any type of physical work.

"Every coach I'm sure will have their plan about what they believe is the best structure of training going into the 28th.

"Guys who have used this lockdown as an excuse not to train will be found out very quickly. I just hope none of mine are."

While clubs have been given an extra day to get their training bases up to speed, Queensland teams are still unsure if they will have to relocate to NSW.

Brisbane, North Queensland and the Gold Coast all hope to know after Friday's national cabinet meeting if they will be able to remain at home.

But Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has hinted that may not be decided until next week as the state's health authorities consider the game's position.

The draft copy of the game's biosecurity laws were discussed further at Wednesday's Project Apollo meeting of the NRL's heavyweights, including some of its finer details.

Absent though were any serious conversations about the season's exact structure, after the NRL confirmed a 20-round competition on Tuesday.

That still remains the subject of discussions between the NRL and broadcasters.

While the May 28 start day and October 25 grand final have been confirmed, it is not yet known how the league will decide the five teams each club plays twice in the draw.

Latest articles

News

Guiding Angela through life

Ahead of International Guide Dog Day, Shepparton News journalist Morgan Dyer spoke to Shepparton local Angela McManus about her incredible guide dog Watson

Morgan Dyer
News

Shepparton’s history revealed in interactive online presentations

Shepparton’s history enthusiasts can discover more about the origins of the region, through new online and interactive video presentations hosted by local history experts. Lost Shepparton Facebook page founder and photo historian Geoff Allemand has...

Madi Chwasta
News

Huge expansion of COVID-19 testing at GV Health

Goulburn Valley Health will increase the number of people tested for COVID-19 from today, as the hospital reports there are currently no inpatients being treated for the virus.

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Cowboys to deal with relocation for NRL

North Queensland coach Paul Green says it is unfair that NRL teams will have to relocate to NSW and will understand if a Cowboys player does not want to.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Storm hopeful of resuming Vic training

Melbourne remain hopeful they won’t need to enact plans to shift NRL training over the border as they prepare for a late May competition restart.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Shorter NRL ruins teams chances: Meninga

Mal Meninga claims that if the NRL season is shortened to 17 rounds, some clubs like his Gold Coast could quickly lose hope of making the finals.

AAP Newswire