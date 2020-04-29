NRL players to be briefed before training

NRL players will be briefed on the code's new biosecurity laws on Monday before resuming training on Tuesday for the competition's restart.

Clubs had initially planned to have players back on the field on May 4, but that will now be spent bringing the more than 800 players and staff up to speed on new regulations.

Canberra coach Ricky Stuart confirmed his players will be fully instructed on what is expected of them during the period leading up to the competition's planned re-start on May 28.

The sweating will begin a day later, when Stuart said his players have been warned about the intensity they'll face for three weeks.

"On the Monday it will be an information day for all the players, there won't be any physical training. We've been told that today," he said on Fox League Live.

"Tuesday will be the first day of any type of physical work.

"Every coach I'm sure will have their plan about what they believe is the best structure of training going into the 28th.

"Guys who have used this lockdown as an excuse not to train will be found out very quickly. I just hope none of mine are."

While clubs have been given an extra day to get their training bases up to speed, Queensland teams are still unsure if they will have to relocate to NSW.

Brisbane, North Queensland and the Gold Coast all hope to know after Friday's national cabinet meeting if they will be able to remain at home.

But Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has hinted that may not be decided until next week as the state's health authorities consider the game's position.

The draft copy of the game's biosecurity laws were discussed further at Wednesday's Project Apollo meeting of the NRL's heavyweights, including some of its finer details.

Absent though were any serious conversations about the season's exact structure, after the NRL confirmed a 20-round competition on Tuesday.

That still remains the subject of discussions between the NRL and broadcasters.

While the May 28 start day and October 25 grand final have been confirmed, it is not yet known how the league will decide the five teams each club plays twice in the draw.