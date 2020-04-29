Qld’s NRL clubs sweat on exemptions

Just days before the NRL plans to resume training, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says the state's three clubs may have to wait until next week to learn if they have to relocate to NSW.

All 16 NRL clubs have been told to prepare for a return to squad training on Monday after the league took a major step towards a May 28 resumption by agreeing to a 20-round restructured season with broadcasters.

But Brisbane, North Queensland and Gold Coast are still sweating on Palaszczuk's government to clear them to train in Queensland and travel in and out of the state for games.

The Premier said she had "very positive" talks with ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys in a Tuesday meeting after the state government received the NRL's 40-page biosecurity plan last Friday.

However, Palaszczuk said the state's NRL teams would not find out if they receive coronavirus exemptions until after the national cabinet's meeting on Friday that will outline Australia's return to elite and community sport.

"National Cabinet is meeting Friday to look at principles around how elite sports can operate," she said on Wednesday.

"We'll be having further discussions (with NRL) Friday afternoon.

"It may be next week (before a decision is made).

"The key for a lot of these sporting codes is training so we need to prioritise that."

The Broncos, Cowboys and Titans will need to relocate to NSW for the NRL's re-start if they do not receive exemptions after Palaszczuk hinted that the Queensland border would not be reopened any time soon.

Asked if Queensland's border would be opened, Palaszczuk responded: "Not straight away.

"We would have to see long periods of almost zero (new cases) before we get to that point."

Queensland clubs are still keeping their fingers crossed that they can remain based in their home state.

It is believed the Broncos are hopeful they will be allowed to stay at their Red Hill headquarters but have a plan in place to be based in northern NSW if asked to relocate.

The Cowboys said they hoped to know on Friday whether they would remain in Queensland.

And the Gold Coast are backing the NRL's strict biosecurity measures to earn government exemptions for the Queensland clubs.