Cleary avoids police fine for virus lapse

Police have cleared Penrith superstar Nathan Cleary of committing any social distancing offences after having a group of women in his house.

Cleary, who was fined $4000 by the NRL on Tuesday, will not receive a further punishment from police after they cleared him of any wrongdoing.

Other people in the house at the time are the still subject of an investigation, as police clamp down on anyone breaking the coronavirus-related public health order.

It's believed Cleary has been spared as he did not leave his residence when the group of at least five girls visited.

"Following inquiries conducted by Nepean Police Area Command, no offence relating to the 22-year-old man was detected," a police spokeswoman said.

"Investigations are continuing into other potential offences."

The police actions followed the release of two videos on social media platform Tik Tok which showed Cleary dancing with the girls.

Cleary had claimed on Nine News that the girls had only been in the house for 10 minutes when they arrived unplanned, and he did not know he was being photographed.

However, the videos clearly show him looking at and dancing to the camera for the social media posts.

The NRL's integrity unit are aware of the videos and investigating, but it's not believed they will substantially change Cleary's punishment.

He had 60 per cent of his $10,000 fine, and a one-game ban, suspended on Tuesday.