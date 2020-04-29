AAP Rugby

Lewis baulks at mooted Origin schedule

By AAP Newswire

Queensland great Wally Lewis has questioned whether it is physically possible for NRL players to contest a three-week State of Origin series, saying it will be the toughest in the concept's 40-year history.

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys is set to confirm Origin dates in the coming weeks.

He announced on Tuesday the series will be played after the revamped 20-round NRL season concludes with an October 25 grand final.

The ARLC reportedly wants the Origin series to start 10 days after the season decider and be played over three consecutive Wednesdays in November.

Considered one of Origin's toughest competitors, former Maroons skipper Lewis baulked at the mooted series schedule and wondered whether players could back up for three interstate clashes in as many weeks.

"I have got to say... this is definitely going to be the toughest Origin series of all time," Lewis told Nine Network's Today.

"If they are playing three games in three weeks, that is something that most people would baulk at.

"These guys, no matter how fit they are, I don't think they would be possibly able to to do that."

However, Lewis - who won a record eight man-of-the-match awards in his 31-game Origin career - was happy to see the NRL return on May 28 and hoped for a smooth return from the coronavirus shutdown.

"I think a lot of people just want to be able to get back to enjoying the game," he said.

"Although, they might not be able to take the same seat that they have year after year, at least they are going to get the opportunity to be entertained by their favourite team.

"So let's hope that the season kicks off quite well, goes all the way through and we get to be able to see a wonderful final series when that takes place."

