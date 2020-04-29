AAP Rugby

Horan wants Islands in Super Rugby revamp

By AAP Newswire

Semi Radradra Fiji rugby - AAP

1 of 1

Wallabies great Tim Horan has called for Pacific Island nations to be part of a new-look Super Rugby model, with their teams based out of cities in Australia and New Zealand.

The Sanzaar competition looks set to undergo a major revamp from next year, with New Zealand Rugby having announced a wholesale review into every aspect following the outbreak of COVID-19.

International travel has been an exhorbitant feature of the competition and with many flight paths currently closed off by the coronavirus crisis, there is widespread speculation the teams from South Africa and Argentina will be omitted from an Asia-Pacific model of Super Rugby.

Horan suggested teams from those continents could play in their own conference and potentially meet the best Asia-Pacific teams in a play-off series.

The dual World Cup winner told New Zealand's Sky TV that Japan would ideally remain involved and eventually the United States should be welcomed.

He also said the Pacific Island teams should finally be given a regular role in a prominent rugby competition, although he accepted they couldn't be based in their home countries for financial reasons.

"We've got to keep supporting them. Whether we potentially have one of them in next year... can you base Tonga in Auckland? Can you base maybe Samoa on the Gold Coast for a period of time?

"The financial model has to stack up going forward because the broadcast revenue is not going to be there as much as it used to be."

Horan said it would be important to retain close ties with South Africa and Argentina at Test level.

The man leading New Zealand's review, lawyer and Blues chairman Don Mackinnon, said a more localised Super competition will be strongly considered, along with the introduction of the Pacific Islands.

He told Newshub the reopening of trans-Tasman travel may prove to be the core element of any competition revamp.

"It could be possibly with or without Australia, depending on the (travel) bubble that is being talked about," Mackinnon said.

"A whole lot of issues flow from that, but that's probably the most obvious immediate change we need to consider."

Latest articles

National

NSW virus-hit home told to ‘lift its game’

The NSW premier says it’s unacceptable family members of residents at a coronavirus-hit aged care home feel they have not been communicated with properly.

AAP Newswire
National

Elderly abuse survivors promised payouts

Sick and elderly survivors of child sexual abuse are being promised priority service under the national redress scheme.

AAP Newswire
National

Elderly to get ‘free’ bank debit cards

The nation’s banks will send debit cards directly to more than 500,000 Australians who don’t have them and have previously relied on cash or EFTPOS payments.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Cowboys to deal with relocation for NRL

North Queensland coach Paul Green says it is unfair that NRL teams will have to relocate to NSW and will understand if a Cowboys player does not want to.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Storm hopeful of resuming Vic training

Melbourne remain hopeful they won’t need to enact plans to shift NRL training over the border as they prepare for a late May competition restart.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Shorter NRL ruins teams chances: Meninga

Mal Meninga claims that if the NRL season is shortened to 17 rounds, some clubs like his Gold Coast could quickly lose hope of making the finals.

AAP Newswire