AAP Rugby

Rennie committed to coaching Wallabies

By AAP Newswire

New Zealand coach Dave Rennie - AAP

1 of 1

Glasgow head coach Dave Rennie remains "very committed" to taking charge of Australia despite major disappointment over the sudden departure of the woman who appointed him.

Reports claimed Rennie could think twice about taking the role after fellow New Zealander Raelene Castle last week left her job as Rugby Australia chief executive days after 10 former Wallabies captains joined forces to call for change in the union.

But Rennie confirmed he would still take the job as planned when his Warriors contract runs out at the end of June.

"I'm really gutted at the decision to move Raelene on," he said on Tuesday.

"As I have stated all along, she's a big part of the reason I decided to sign with Australia.

"I was really impressed with her. She had a real clear plan of what the next few years would look like.

"So I'm really disappointed. But she exited with real dignity and class and the first thing she said to me was she still wants me to go to Australia.

"I'm disappointed with the decision and clearly I wanted to have a chat with the board and get clarity about what the plan looks like now but I'm still very committed."

Rennie has been in regular contact with director of rugby Scott Johnson, who previously worked with the Scottish Rugby Union, and has already selected a wide group of "players of national interest" in conjunction with his future coaching colleagues.

"I have been speaking to a lot of different people who we brought into the group and people who are also affected by the decision," he added.

"We have been doing a lot of work and preparation for whenever the season comes around."

