Players put NRL restart at risk: fed govt

By AAP Newswire

Minister for Sport Richard Colbeck

NRL players guilty of breaking social distancing laws are putting the league's return to action at risk, the federal sport minister says.

The league's bold bid to resume its competition copped a major body blow this week when three of its stars were fined for flouting social distance measures.

Latrell Mitchell, Josh Addo-Carr ($50,000 each) and Nathan Cleary ($10,000) were also slapped with suspended fines by the NRL for bringing the game into disrepute.

The incidents gave critics ammunition to question the league's ability to follow strict protocol measures required to re-launch its season.

"It's a matter that depends on the performance and the activities of the (NRL) players," Federal Youth and Sport Minister Richard Colbeck told ABC News.

"My view would be that the players have put all that at risk by their actions.

"That's why it is important that the NRL has taken the action it has to send a strong message. It's not acceptable."

Both Mitchell and Addo-Carr were also issued with $1000 infringement notices by NSW police for breaching COVID-19 measures last weekend.

A third player, Tyronne-Roberts Davis, was fined from the same incident.

Mitchell and Addo-Carr have also been charged with firearm offences after the latter uploaded videos of him shooting a gun on social media.

"It's obviously a serious charge. They will be appropriately dealt with by the courts as they should be," Colbeck said.

"I've clearly stated my views that it's a salutary lesson to everybody involved that complying with the law appropriately.

"But also in the circumstances of COVID-19, is going to be really important.

"Because if people don't, it will jeopardise the opportunity for us to participate in sport and for the codes to recommence."

The league took a major step towards its resumption on Tuesday after agreeing to a 20-round restructured season with broadcasters.

The next step will be for the NRL innovations committee to meet on Wednesday and configure the details around the make-up of a new draw.

The final hurdle will be on Friday, when the national cabinet meets to outline the country's return to elite and community sport.

The Australian Health Protection Principal Committee is in charge of providing recommendations to the federal government regarding health protocols.

Colbeck said the NRL's issues this week will be a factor.

"All the issues in the public arena will be considered a part of that," he said.

"The important thing is that people are prepared to comply with the protocols in place and we need a demonstration that will be complied with.

"And so the NRL's actions in that sense send a strong message to us around their seriousness about it, and clearly send a strong message to the players."

