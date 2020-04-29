AAP Rugby

Behaviour won’t cost NSW trio Origin spots

Three of NSW's brightest stars have been charged with breaking social distancing laws, but it won't cost them their State of Origin spots.

Blues assistant coach Greg Alexander has confirmed Latrell Mitchell, Josh Addo-Carr and Nathan Cleary will be available for selection at the end of the season.

It comes a day after Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga said he would reconsider whether Josh Addo-Carr and Latrell Mitchell deserved to wear the green and gold again.

After all three were handed fines and suspended bans by the NRL on Tuesday, Alexander told Fox League he was disappointed by their behaviour but it won't count against them for Blues selection.

"I don't think it will, it depended on what the NRL did," he said.

"I think a fair bit of water will pass under the bridge between now and selection and they all would have completed a rugby league season.

"It's hard to say you're not in line for selection before the season actually starts."

On Monday night Meninga said the players had shown they could not be trusted, which is a fundamental part of representing the Kangaroos.

"I can understand what Mal was saying, and before the penalties were handed down you feel like your trust has been broken," Alexander said.

However, with a three-game Origin series set to be played in November, Alexander believes there is plenty of time for players to prove that they can be trusted.

Meanwhile, he confirmed the Penrith board would meet to discuss any further penalties for halfback Cleary for breaching the health code on Anzac Day.

Alexander said he was surprised the NRL did not slap the players with a suspension, but said the board would deliberate on a potential club sanction.

"We'll speak about it as a board. We were waiting to see what the NRL did," he said.

"Penrith found out about it (on Tuesday) morning; the photos were pushed through the media to us and then to the NRL, so we were waiting to see what the NRL did.

"We'll sit down as a board and see what action should be taken."

