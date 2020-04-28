AAP Rugby

Cleary apologises as NRL aim for restart

By AAP Newswire

Nathan Cleary - AAP

1 of 1

State of Origin star Nathan Cleary has labelled his behaviour "naive" in an apology for breaking social distancing laws on Anzac Day.

The 22-year-old was fined by NSW Police and sanctioned by the NRL for being photographed with a group of women flouting the public health order.

On Tuesday the NRL slapped him with a $4000 fine, with $6000 and a one-game ban suspended provided he shows good behaviour.

It comes as the NRL announced plans to play a 20-game season starting May 28 and is seeking final approval from the Australian government.

"I just want to apologise, as a role model in the community it's obviously not good enough," he told Channel Nine.

"I've been in the RLPA meetings and know all about these rules which leaves me no excuse for the naivety that I've showed. I shouldn't have done it and I stuffed up."

Cleary explained while what he did was wrong, a visit from the group of girls was unplanned and he was unaware a photo was taken.

"My sister's friends and girls that I have grown up with were drinking down the road on the street and they came by and popped in and said they were just waiting for an Uber before they went to someone else's house," he said, estimating the group was in his house for no longer than 10 minutes.

"Obviously in the time that they were here there was a photo taken, I had no idea about it until this morning."

NSW Police is investigating the details.

It comes after fellow NSW teammates Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo-Carr were also fined for breaking the public health order over the weekend.

On Tuesday the duo received $50,000 fines, $30,000 of them and a one-match ban suspended.

They were later charged with firearms offences and have been asked to attend court in August.

Latest articles

National

Man jailed over wife’s stabbing attack

An Indian national, who stabbed his wife more than 20 times at their Brisbane home after she asked for a divorce, has been sentenced to 11 years’ imprisonment.

AAP Newswire
National

Victoria to be hit with wintry blast

Victorians will want to stay inside this week as an early blast of winter is set to hit with possible snow, heavy rain, damaging winds and flooding.

AAP Newswire
National

What’s the drill when we return: dentists

Dentists want the federal government to set a single policy on elective surgery regulations to help practices get back to work when restrictions ease further.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Cowboys to deal with relocation for NRL

North Queensland coach Paul Green says it is unfair that NRL teams will have to relocate to NSW and will understand if a Cowboys player does not want to.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Storm hopeful of resuming Vic training

Melbourne remain hopeful they won’t need to enact plans to shift NRL training over the border as they prepare for a late May competition restart.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Shorter NRL ruins teams chances: Meninga

Mal Meninga claims that if the NRL season is shortened to 17 rounds, some clubs like his Gold Coast could quickly lose hope of making the finals.

AAP Newswire