NRL investigate Nathan Cleary over visit

The NRL is investigating whether Nathan Cleary broke social distancing rules on Anzac Day after a photo emerged of him with a group of women.

The Nine Network on Tuesday broadcast photos of Cleary with a group of at least five girls, that were reportedly taken on April 25.

It's believed Penrith had just hours earlier contacted the NRL about the photos after learning of their existence, with the league looking into the matter.

It comes just a day after South Sydney's Latrell Mitchell and Melbourne's Josh Addo-Carr were both fined $1000 by NSW Police for flouting social distancing laws on a mid-north coast property over the weekend.

In the images broadcast by Nine, Cleary is seen sitting on a couch alongside the girls, with one laying across him.

According to the network, the star NSW halfback contacted his Panthers teammates and club officials to apologise and take full responsibility.

Nine said Clearly claimed the women were friends who had come to his house on ANZAC Day briefly before departing.

NSW government rules implemented recently during the coronavirus pandemic have restricted house visits.

However, those will be eased from Friday when a maximum of two adults - and there children if they have any - will be permitted to visit another household.

