AAP Rugby

Spotlight on NRL duo a warning for others

By AAP Newswire

Latrell Mitchell (left) and Josh Addo-Carr - AAP

1 of 1

The high-profile case of Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo-Carr breaching social distancing rules could ultimately make the NRL's return safer, according to Laurie Daley.

NSW Police fined Mitchell and Add-Carr but will continue investigations into the pair on Tuesday over possible firearms offences and the use of unregistered motorbikes.

Addo-Carr's now deleted social media posts had shown him riding a dirt bike without a helmet and firing a gun while at a weekend gathering on a property near Taree.

The Melbourne winger had previously been spoken to by police about social-distancing measures in Sydney.

While those weren't known or reported, Daley hoped the spotlight on Addo-Carr and South Sydney's Mitchell after their fines would scare any other players out of breaking NRL or government protocols.

"I think it's made more people more aware of what their responsibilities are," Daley told Sky Sports Radio.

"I think they will see what these two guys are about to face and think I don't want to be doing that.

"I don't want to put my game at risk or be on the back page of the paper and get myself in trouble.

"Now it's out in the open, other athletes will be sitting back and going it's not acceptable, this isn't what the community wants us to do and we're putting people at risk."

Daley did warn that had the pair not been caught, they would have risked putting teammates in danger when they return to training next week.

It's now unclear if Mitchell and Addo-Carr will be able to train with their teams next Monday.

Indigenous All Stars coach Daley said he supported a ban of up to a month, after his fellow former NSW mentor Phil Gould called for the pair to be suspended for the season.

ARLC chairman Peter V'landys has previously shown his hand when Gai Waterhouse staffer Neil Paine was suspended by Racing NSW for a month for embracing a trainer after a race.

V'landys, who is also the chief executive of Racing NSW, has kept horse racing going amid the coronavirus crisis with strict biosecurity measures.

Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga revealed he'd reconsider picking Mitchell and Addo-Carr for Australia again based on the team's values system.

Latest articles

Opinion

“Recommendations never become actions” says Yea’s Jan Beer

It is 23 years since the start of the millennium drought in 1997 and we have since seen a continuation of the change in climate. In the Keelty review released on April 17 it was recommended the MDBA should undertake further analysis of the causes of...

Country News
Opinion

Think working remotely is a dream come true? Think again...

I never thought I would beg my boss to let me come back to the office. It has always been a dream of mine to work from home but that was back in the old days, when home wasn’t the only place we were allowed to be. Don’t get me wrong, I...

Sophie Baldwin
Opinion

An open letter to the Prime Minister and Premier from the Committee of Greater Shepparton

Dear Prime Minister and Premier, Who would have thought that when we met last year we would be facing a contracting economy and a health crisis? Yet here we are. First, we want to thank both of you for your leadership at this time. Prime Minister...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Cowboys to deal with relocation for NRL

North Queensland coach Paul Green says it is unfair that NRL teams will have to relocate to NSW and will understand if a Cowboys player does not want to.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Storm hopeful of resuming Vic training

Melbourne remain hopeful they won’t need to enact plans to shift NRL training over the border as they prepare for a late May competition restart.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

RA eyes trans-Tasman rugby return in 2020

Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle is treading carefully but says efforts to resume with Tests and club rugby against New Zealand make “a lot of sense”.

AAP Newswire