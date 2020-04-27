Broncos’ Fifita undergoes knee surgery

Just weeks before the NRL's proposed re-start, Brisbane have revealed explosive back-rower David Fifita has undergone knee surgery.

The Broncos gave no timeline for Fifita's return after the 20-year-old recently went under the knife to repair his lateral meniscus.

But a Brisbane spokesman said Fifita's operation was a success and the Queensland State of Origin forward was "recovering well".

Recovery from meniscus tears can reportedly take from four weeks to four months.

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold will no doubt hope Fifita returns sooner rather than later.

The undefeated Broncos aim to get back on the training paddock on May 4 ahead of the NRL's planned May 28 re-start after the coronavirus shutdown.

Despite restrictions on non-essential surgery during the pandemic, Brisbane said Fifita was cleared to undergo the operation after consulting three surgeons.

"The surgery was successful and David is recovering at home and has commenced rehabilitation," a Broncos statement said.

"We are all looking forward to David returning to full training and playing when this process has been completed."

While Brisbane will be sweating on Fifita, they will have plenty of forward depth to draw on if the 20-year-old fails to recover in time for the NRL re-start.

Prop Matt Lodge is on track to return for the NRL's belated round-three clash despite rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament at training in February.

After initial fears he may be ruled out for the entire season, Lodge has been a major beneficiary of the coronavirus shutdown, launching a remarkable recovery to be in the mix for their return game.

Forward Joe Ofahengaue is also set to return after completing a two-game ban.

"Ever since we got the date to come back and train and play, I've been going hard at training by myself and keeping myself busy," Ofahengaue told the Broncos website.

And Alex Glenn is poised to make his official debut as Brisbane captain after missing the first two rounds with a hamstring complaint.

But Brisbane will still be without Tevita Pangai, who will remain suspended until the end of round six after copping a dangerous contact charge in the season opener.