Police investigate Addo-Carr and Mitchell

NSW Police will investigate whether Kangaroos stars Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo-Carr flouted social distancing laws on a mid-north coast farm.

Addo-Carr posted pictures to social media, which have since been deleted, of himself and and fellow NRL star Mitchell on a farm near Taree over the weekend.

Included in the images are the pair with 10 other men around a fire, as well as videos of the Melbourne flyer on a dirt bike.

"Blackfulla adventures Camping with the brothers on @iam_lm01 (Latrell Mitchell's) property biripi country, throwing the bikes around & hunting, I'm next to buy a big property I think," Addo-Carr wrote.

There was no time stamp on the images.

Mitchell has a farm in the region and spent a significant amount of his summer there while considering his contract options before joining South Sydney.

However, Addo-Carr's social media suggests he has spent the majority of the coronavirus shutdown in Sydney.

Under NSW guidelines, people can only leave the house for work, essential shopping, personal exercise, medical appointments and compassionate visits.

"The matter will be investigated. What action is taken will fall out of that investigation," NSW Deputy Police Commissioner Gary Worboys said.

"I have spoken this morning to the regional commander at northern.

"He will make himself aware of what's on the back page of the paper and make some inquiries.

"Police haven't been backward at all in taking complaints, making investigations and taking the appropriate action."

The pictures emerge a day after the NRL handed their 48-page draft biosecurity measures to clubs, which include asking players to stay home except for training, playing, doctor's visits and essential food shopping.

They also dictate that players do not have visitors in their homes.

The NRL has threatened teams with the loss of points and heavy fines if any players break the rules.