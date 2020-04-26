NRL players to undergo environment checks

NRL players and staff will be subject to environment checks as well as a number of strict protocols laid out in an extensive biosecurity document sent to clubs on Sunday night.

The 48-page draft document outlined a list of health and safety measures for clubs to abide by to return to training on May 4.

As the NRL charges towards a May 28 restart, clubs will be required to register a maximum of 50 players and staff to gain access to training and games - all of whom will need to have their environments approved.

An identified risk is believed to require the player or staff member to find alternative accommodation.

Other guidelines include temperature checks, daily cleaning of equipment, single access to venues and isolation for players in their homes except for travelling to training, playing, doctor's visits or essential food shopping.

Also proposed are restrictions on training in public spaces outside of the club environment, and a ban on using public transport, taxis and car sharing.

The NRL has already warned any breach of the health and safety measures will carry strict penalties, which is understood to include loss of competition points and fines.

The NRL is also looking at appointing an independent "spy" to make sure teams are abiding by protocols.

While details are yet to be finalised, the NRL believes the new protocols will be more stringent than government restrictions.

Clubs will now have five business days to organise equipment and staff to meet the strict guidelines.

The RLPA and club bosses will meet on Monday afternoon to give their feedback to the guidelines before they are approved.

Meanwhile, the NRL will work with the RLPA to determine whether the Australian Government's coronavirus contact app will form part of the game's biosecurity framework sent to clubs.

The controversial app was launched on Sunday for Australians to download and trace whether they had come in contact with a confirmed coronavirus case.

And while there are concerns over privacy and data storage, the NRL threw its support behind the technology and vowed to support and promote it.

"This app is a simple, genius idea that can help protect public health and eradicate the virus," said ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys.

"We absolutely believe in the importance of the community health message and are proud to work with the government to promote it far and wide.

"Right from the start of this pandemic we acknowledged the important role our sport, and the role models in our game, can play in helping authorities get important messages to the public so we can beat this virus."

The app relies on bluetooth technology and will track contact with other users who are within 1.5 metres for more than 15 minutes.