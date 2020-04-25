AAP Rugby

NRL to have final say on season: V’landys

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys has confirmed the NRL will have the final say on a new competition structure as the game moves towards a season restart on May 28.

After two weeks of negotiations, television broadcasters Channel Nine and Foxtel failed to reach an agreement with the NRL over the structure and length of the new season on Friday.

However, V'landys told Triple M on Saturday the NRL would make the ultimate decision after taking their views into account out of respect.

