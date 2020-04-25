NRL players hit books during coronavirus

Billy Walters, like every NRL player, was confronted with a stark reality when the global pandemic shut down the competition last month.

But instead of brooding about the isolation, pay cuts and loss of camaraderie, Walters joined about 50 other players in hitting the books.

"The coronavirus is what pushed me to do it," Walters tells AAP.

"Since I'm sitting at home doing nothing, you can look at it as a downer and kick stones, or you can try and get some positives out of it and try and better yourself outside of your footy career."

The NRL is often quick to boast that 80 per cent of players are actively engaged in either education or work during the season.

But that number has risen to about 85 per cent because of the shutdown, with pathways ranging from business, to real estate, psychology and youth services.

Walters is one of seven to adopt study from West Tigers alone, including star halfback Luke Brooks, while another five have begun from Canterbury.

Three more from St George Illawarra are also knuckling down to the books.

Walters spent four years completing a carpentry apprenticeship while grinding away in the Queensland Cup before getting picked up by NRL powerhouse Melbourne in 2018.

The son of Brisbane legend Kevin Walters, he made his NRL debut last year before joining the Tigers in the summer.

While senior teammates may have welcomed the prospect of spending more time with family, Walters said the study added welcome structure to his day.

"It gives some other purpose other than just getting up thinking you've got to train and that's all you got to do for the day," he said.

"Before I started this (course), it was just, get up and train.

"And that could be a little bit mind-numbing, so it's good to have something else to take your mind off footy and the whole situation we're kind of in."

Once a week the 26-year-old sits in on Zoom conferences at the Elite Athlete Business School founded by former Dragons winger Jason Nightingale.

Players from rival codes, including AFL and rugby union, are also in the virtual room, which includes his Tigers teammate Brooks.

"He (Brooks) joined up the week before me but he's not much help. He's already asking me questions, trying to copy my homework," Walters joked.

"But it's a good way to get to know everyone off the field, especially in times like this where you can't really call your mates and meet up for a coffee.

"I've actually spoken to a lot of boys that have already done it, or are a bit further ahead of me, and they said it was a really good stepping stone.

"The dream's obviously to do your own thing and make more money having your own business rather than working for someone else the rest of your life."