Souths lock in Mitchell for 2021 season

South Sydney have confirmed star fullback Latrell Mitchell will remain with the club in 2021 after activating a clause in his NRL contract.

The 22-year-old has played two games for the Rabbitohs since making a high profile switch from arch rivals Sydney Roosters at the start of this season.

The Rabbitohs made the announcement on social media late on Friday night, confirming the club had activated the second-year option on his two-year contract.

Mitchell had mixed form as fullback in his first two games with the club this season, playing just 55 minutes in round one before being switched to left centre after 60 minutes against the Broncos.

The move cast doubt over whether coach Wayne Bennett would persist with Mitchell at fullback for the remainder of the season.

Mitchell was the leading points scorer of the 2019 season for the NRL premiers, and the NSW and Australia representative is two games shy of 100 NRL games.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NRL season was stopped before he could face the Roosters in a hotly-anticipated grudge match in round three.

The news comes hours after the NRL reached an agreement with broadcasters to recommence the season on March 28.