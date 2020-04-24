AAP Rugby

Souths lock in Mitchell for 2021 season

By AAP Newswire

South Sydney back Latrell Mitchell - AAP

1 of 1

South Sydney have confirmed star fullback Latrell Mitchell will remain with the club in 2021 after activating a clause in his NRL contract.

The 22-year-old has played two games for the Rabbitohs since making a high profile switch from arch rivals Sydney Roosters at the start of this season.

The Rabbitohs made the announcement on social media late on Friday night, confirming the club had activated the second-year option on his two-year contract.

Mitchell had mixed form as fullback in his first two games with the club this season, playing just 55 minutes in round one before being switched to left centre after 60 minutes against the Broncos.

The move cast doubt over whether coach Wayne Bennett would persist with Mitchell at fullback for the remainder of the season.

Mitchell was the leading points scorer of the 2019 season for the NRL premiers, and the NSW and Australia representative is two games shy of 100 NRL games.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NRL season was stopped before he could face the Roosters in a hotly-anticipated grudge match in round three.

The news comes hours after the NRL reached an agreement with broadcasters to recommence the season on March 28.

Latest articles

Sport

Congupna aiming to strike while iron is hot

Fresh from its first finals win of the millennium, the building blocks are there for Congupna to kick on this season.

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Goal to keep building and developing

Congupna ground out a finals appearance last season, but new coach Ash Warren wants more from the Road in 2020.

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Upbeat for a better season

It was a difficult season last year for Yarroweyah’s A-grade outfit, with the Hoppers only managing one win from 16 games.

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Cowboys to deal with relocation for NRL

North Queensland coach Paul Green says it is unfair that NRL teams will have to relocate to NSW and will understand if a Cowboys player does not want to.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Abdo firms in race for NRL CEO job

Several candidates for the NRL’s top job have distanced themselves from the role on Tuesday, firming the chances of interim CEO Andrew Abdo.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Watkins granted immediate Titans release

England rugby league star Kallum Watkins has been released by NRL club Gold Coast in order to return home to the UK after his father contracted coronavirus.

AAP Newswire