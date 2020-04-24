AAP Rugby

RA chair slams departed Castle’s bullies

By AAP Newswire

Raelene Castle - AAP

1 of 1

Rugby Australia chairman Paul McLean has staunchly backed departed CEO Raelene Castle, who he says copped abhorrent bullying from "faceless people" during nearly three years in the job.

Castle stepped down on Thursday night, with former Wallabies captain McLean replacing her in the "very short term" before the search for a replacement officially begins on Monday.

He described Castle as someone who would run through broken glass for the organisation and that it was the criticism most did not see that lead to her decision to quit.

"Criticism is easy, being cynical is easy, but decision making is tough," McLean said.

"She was able to do that and do that with some clarity.

"She would run through broken glass to get things done, and she has done that."

Castle's handling of the Israel Folau settlement and her rejection of Fox Sports' initial broadcast deal beyond this season were a source of criticism from some quarters, while the code's financial plight has been laid bare by the coronavirus pandemic.

A group of 11 former Wallabies captains wrote to RA earlier this week demanding administrative change, while long-time critic Alan Jones doubled down on Friday morning.

"She knows nothing about the game," the former Wallabies coach turned broadcaster said on 2GB.

"It's like putting someone to become the first violinist in the Sydney Symphony Orchestra who can't read music."

McLean said it was not the media criticism that stung though.

"It's the silent forces, the dark forces that upset me most," he said.

"It's the people who didn't ask, didn't know the facts or just one of those faceless people out there that was the damaging thing from her perspective and she shared some of that with me, which I found quite abhorrent.

"(If not for the) unwarranted criticism and, in fact, bullying, I think it might have been a different scenario."

McLean insisted most people in Castle's position would "have thrown in the towel ages ago" but that inevitably her departure had become the clear way forward.

He dismissed the impact of the former captains' letter, saying they could easily align with recovery efforts that were already underway.

"I've had numerous conversations with Nick Farr-Jones and, let's be clear here, it's a very small collective of (those) people who have been involved in the game of late," McLean said.

"The significance of that group is probably the people that aren't on the list."

Newly installed board member Peter Wiggs, fellow director and former Wallaby Daniel Herbert, and Phil Kearns - one of the ex-captains to put their name to the letter - are among those being touted to replace Castle.

Latest articles

News

Police investigate failed arson attempt at Shepparton darts hall

Shepparton police are investigating a failed arson attempt at the Shepparton Darts Association hall earlier this month. Shepparton Criminal Investigation Unit Senior Constable Leon Schroeter said the arson attempt occurred at around 4.30am on April...

Liz Mellino
Virus updates

Stay informed with our newsletter

Stay up to date with the latest news about the impact of the coronavirus in our community

Shepparton News
News

Police appeal for help to find missing teenager

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing Shepparton teenager Georgia Styles. The 15-year-old was last seen in Shepparton on 13 April but may be in the Albury/Wodonga area. Police and family hold concerns for Georgia’s...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

No Test rugby in 2020 a “possibility”

World Rugby boss Sir Bill Beaumont believes it is a “distinct possibility” the international rugby calendar could be scrapped this year due to the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Cowboys to deal with relocation for NRL

North Queensland coach Paul Green says it is unfair that NRL teams will have to relocate to NSW and will understand if a Cowboys player does not want to.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Abdo firms in race for NRL CEO job

Several candidates for the NRL’s top job have distanced themselves from the role on Tuesday, firming the chances of interim CEO Andrew Abdo.

AAP Newswire