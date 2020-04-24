AAP Rugby

Jones calls for RA board to follow Castle

By AAP Newswire

Former Wallabies coach Alan Jones says the Rugby Australia board should follow chief executive Raelene Castle out the door.

Sydney broadcaster Jones has been relentless in his criticism of Castle since her appointment just over two years ago and continued on Friday, saying she should never have got the job in the first place.

Castle resigned from her post on Thursday evening after losing the support of the RA board.

"It's an appointment that shouldn't have been made," Jones said on 2GB radio.

"She knows nothing about the game.

"It's like putting someone to become the first violinist in the Sydney Symphony Orchestra who can't read music."

Jones, who was Australia coach between 1984 and 1987, said the RA board must accept responsibility for Castle's decisions and also fall on their swords.

He was especially critical of last year's sacking and subsequent costly legal battle with Wallabies superstar Israel Folau, as well as the failings of the Test team at the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

A cohort of former Wallabies captains co-signed a letter this week calling for the RA leadership to stand aside.

"All of these things have been endorsed by the board," Jones said.

"You won't get clear air with the departure of Raelene Castle. The whole kit and caboodle have to go, that's what the Wallaby captains wrote about.

"And that's the only way sponsors will return, the public will return. It's the only way credibility can be regained."

