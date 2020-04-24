Boyd clarifies future, keen for NRL return

Brisbane star Darius Boyd says he is keen to play in the NRL again this year, hitting back at reports that claimed he would rather retire than relocate to Sydney.

Former Broncos skipper Gorden Tallis slammed Boyd after reports claimed the 32-year-old Gold Coast native said there was "no way in hell" he would leave his young family and play in NSW.

Teams outside NSW look set to relocate to Sydney for the NRL's planned May 28 re-start in order to navigate strict border controls and quarantine laws during the coronavirus crisis.

It sparked speculation that former Brisbane captain Boyd - in his final NRL season after announcing he would retire at year's end - may have already played his last game.

But a disappointed Boyd said he wanted to set the record straight about his future, claiming he had been misquoted and made to look selfish.

"I think it was all a bit misconstrued what I said last time," Boyd told foxsports.com.au.

"I said I wouldn't relocate for four months away from my family.

"It's disappointing it wasn't reported the right way but I still stand by that, I would never leave my family for four months.

"I've been on a few calls with the RLPA (Rugby League Players' Association) ... and a lot of players have my thoughts as well.

"It's not about me, it's never been about me. It's about the team and the game."

Boyd said he could not wait for an NRL return and hoped to get a better idea of what the remaining season looked like sooner rather than later.

"We all want to get back as soon as possible and play footy, that's our job and it's what we love. But at the same time it's got to be done the right way," he said.

"There's a lot of things that need to be ticked off before we can get back into a safe and healthy space."

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold was also disappointed about the reports on Boyd.

"Darius has been misquoted," he told NRL.com.

"At the time it looked like, for want of a better word, talk of going into a bubble (for months).

"Can you blame anyone for not wanting to go into a bubble for four months?

"He's got a young family. I wouldn't want to go into a bubble for four months. It would be torture.

"He was criticised for that, but he was taken out of context."

Seibold said the Broncos would relocate to Sydney if that helped the NRL competition return but was hopeful it would not be an extended stay.

"If the curve continues to go down some restrictions will start to be lifted, possibly in four weeks," he said.

"I don't think we will ever have to go into a bubble for four months."