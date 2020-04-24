AAP Rugby

NRL season length decided Friday: V’landys

Peter V'landys has told Channel Nine he wants the NRL season length sorted by Friday and that it's time for procrastinating in talks with broadcasters to stop.

Just 12 hours after Nine fired another shot at the sport and said claims of a definite May 28 return were "premature", V'landys went on the network to launch an impassioned defence.

The ARL Commission chairman insisted the game could return, and backed biosecurity measures that will be handed to clubs on Friday.

But he said he wanted the season structure sorted immediately, after almost two weeks of talks with Nine and Foxtel.

"We've got two different broadcasters. One has a different view to the other," V'landys told the Today Show on Friday.

"Today is D-Day for me. A decision will be made as to the length of the season, between the two broadcasters.

"We will meet our contractual obligations to the broadcasters, but a decision has to be made.

"I think the procrastination has been taking long enough, and decisions will be made today."

It's believed Nine are pushing for a shorter season which would run at closer to 17 rounds, with each team playing each other once plus some rivalry games.

Foxtel would likely prefer a longer season, which could run for up to 22 rounds before finals.

V'landys also shot down claims the game was not on track for its return, accusing any of the sport's detractors as "scaremongering".

Nine claimed on Thursday night it was premature to be confirming a return date, noting a structure still had to be locked in as well as health and safety standards.

The players' union are supportive but also want more answers around health and safety before committing to saying May 28 is a definite date.

The game's return has also split public opinion, after the NSW Government said the sport could come back as long as it provided a safe workplace for players.

V'landys has claimed the biosecurity rules placed around the game will be the benchmark for all sports during the pandemic.

He is also insistent players will be safer when placed under the new rules than they are now, with no players contracting the virus while the competition has been on hold.

"Look, we have done our negotiation with governments," V'landys said.

"We are applying to governments. We are applying to governments. We'll continue to do so.

"It's five weeks away. In the last 14 days, our infection rate has been less than one per cent. We are confident that it's safe.

"The risk is minimal to zero. So why shouldn't we start playing? Why are we going to rob our fans and players, because of scaremongering and alarmist rhetoric?"

V'landys also said the game planned on presenting the Queensland Government with a plan of their return on Friday, in a bid to have teams travel back and forth across the border.

That would save Gold Coast, Brisbane and North Queensland from all having to base themselves in NSW for the competition's return.

The Project Apollo committee are then due to reconvene next week, after their Friday meeting was postponed.

