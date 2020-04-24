AAP Rugby

How Maroons 2009 Origin payback backfired

By AAP Newswire

Queenland prop Steve Price - AAP

It is considered one of the great State of Origin square ups.

But Darren Lockyer has revealed Queensland's payback for NSW's "dog act" on an unconscious Steve Price in 2009 didn't go to plan at all.

The dying moments of that year's Origin III will go down in infamy after it almost spiralled out of control.

The Maroons were baying for blood after Price was first knocked out by NSW forward Brett White in a mid-field fight then manhandled by Justin Poore as the Queensland prop lay idle on the ground.

The Suncorp Stadium crowd threatened to riot as the livid Maroons plotted revenge for what centre Justin Hodges later described as a "dog act".

After being awarded the resulting penalty, Lockyer came up with a plan.

They would give the ball up to the NSW forwards and then smash them in defence.

What happened next came as a surprise to Maroons captain Lockyer.

And no doubt to pint-sized Blues fullback Kurt Gidley.

"That was a bit of a heated moment where the crowd got quite angry with what happened to Pricey," Lockyer told Wide World of Sports.

"We got the penalty ...and I went to kick the ball out and the boys, Hodgo (Hodges), they were all pretty fired up -- they all wanted NSW to have the ball back.

"So I gave the ball to Smithy (Cameron Smith) and just said 'just tap it and throw it back to them'.

"What I was hoping Smithy would do was just tap it and just throw it to the big boys, because the big boys wanted to rip in - and then Smithy kicks it down to Kurt Gidley."

Knowing what was coming, Gidley still showed tremendous courage to field the kick and take the hit up.

Another melee broke out after Gidley was monstered by the Maroons.

Queensland fullback Billy Smith admitted Gidley was probably the last bloke they wanted to belt that night.

"Poor old Kurt Gidley's the best bloke you'll ever meet," he said.

These days Lockyer can laugh about the incident.

"It wasn't a great look," he said.

"We kicked to the smallest guy on the team and sent 13 blokes down to get stuck into him; that didn't go to plan."

It was one of the few times a Queensland plan didn't come off during their Origin dynasty.

In 2009 the Maroons were halfway through their record streak of eight consecutive series wins.

