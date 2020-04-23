RLPA warns NRL return dates could change

Players' union chief Clint Newtown has warned the NRL return date could still change as his association's athletes await further details around health measures.

Newton admitted he'd been left surprised by Wayne Pearce's declaration on Wednesday that May 28 had been reaffirmed as the start date, with confirmation training would start on May 4.

Newton sits on the Project Apollo committee, alongside Pearce, and said the key messaging was those plans were still provisional and the goalposts could move.

While he has already seen the draft biosecurity measures and is happy with them, Newton said the chief concern was how they would be implemented by the league and its clubs.

"We're going to keep working through it to get to those dates," he said.

"We've got a level of responsibility that anyone who is associated with the Project Apollo that when we come out of those meetings is a true reflection on where we landed.

"There is no definite start date. They are dates we are working towards.

"And the players are very much standing shoulder to shoulder with the clubs and game on trying to resume.

"But the reality is there are a number of hurdles that we still need to get over before players can resume training and start playing again."

Aside for Pearce's comments on Wednesday, the NRL has largely insisted the late May resumption date is only a planned goal that they remain firmly on target for.

Newton also said the planned date for a return to training fell into the same category.

The Rugby League Players Association (RLPA) wants further assurance around whether the usual medical support will be available for any player who gets injured.

The NRL has vowed to work with the RLPA on this.

Privately, clubs have some apprehensions about the dates.

They will receive draft biosecurity guidelines on Friday and would then have just six business days to get their training bases ready.

There were some chief executives disappointed they weren't given those measures in Wednesday's telephone hook-up.

Some have already looked at purchasing forehead thermometers but it remains unclear if extra equipment will have to be purchased.

Clubs know they can't ease into the process, with any potential health risks needing to be managed and the NRL set to police the matter.

"I think we still have to work towards (May 4)," Newton said.

"But I still think we have to have a level of humility to understand if we're not ready, that's OK, we just have to adjust the goalposts again.

"There is nothing wrong with working towards that, but there is still a lot of work to be done.

"We are still absolutely solid in working through this together but there are some steps we need to work through."