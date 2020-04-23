Cowboys to deal with relocation for NRL

North Queensland coach Paul Green says it is "not fair" that teams have been asked to relocate to NSW for the NRL's restart but he accepts that it is required in the circumstances.

Green said his team was prepared to set up camp in Sydney if that ensured the competition, which was shut down in March due to coronavirus, could resume next month.

Along with Queensland's other NRL outfits, Brisbane and Gold Coast, the Cowboys appear set to head south of the border soon for a May 4 return to training and a planned May 28 competition resumption -- after the state government enacted strict movement restrictions.

While hopeful of earning a government exemption, as it stands the three teams will be subject to a fortnight in quarantine every time they return to Queensland.

That means the only way they could play in the NRL would be to relocate to NSW.

"Will it all be fair if teams have to relocate? Probably not, but it is what it is," Green said.

"If we need to get the footy back we need to deal with it and get on with it.

"I think everyone is doing their best effort to make sure it is as fair and equitable as possible but the reality is that some teams are going to have to make a bit more of a sacrifice than others.

"But I think if you look at everything that is going on at the moment, life is not fair... the fact we can get back on the playing field I think is everyone's priority at the moment."

Still, Green said he would understand if a player refused to relocate to Sydney for possibly weeks or months.

"It's a big commitment. It would be completely understandable if someone said 'look I can't do that'," Green said.

However, the Cowboys mentor was confident he would have a full contingent for the NRL restart after speaking with players on Thursday morning.

"The general consensus is that they are all supportive of it (relocation)," he said.

"They want to get the games on as much as everyone else but there are a few questions that need to be answered, so hopefully over the next 48 hours we will have a bit more clarity.

"I think everyone realises how and why we get paid, it's to get on the paddock and play football.

"I think everyone is doing their best to get it up and running again."