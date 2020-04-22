Edgy NRL clubs wait on biosecurity rules

While supportive of a competition restart, some NRL clubs are concerned time is running out to meet an as yet unknown list of biosecurity measures ahead of a proposed return to training on May 4.

Following a phone hookup with all 16 club bosses on Wednesday, the NRL's Project Apollo innovation committee confirmed the competition is on track to restart next month.

However, a lack of detail around proposed biosecurity measures, as well as no update on a broadcast agreement, competition structure and grants have left some clubs nervous about the May 4 deadline.

One club boss told AAP that while optimistic of the competition restarting on May 28, there are concerns around the lack of specifics with competition points on the line.

The NRL has warned any breach of the biosecurity measures will carry strict penalties, understood to include loss of competition points and fines.

The NRL is also looking at appointing an independent "spy" to make sure teams are abiding by strict protocols once training resumes.

Proposed biosecurity guidelines for football departments to adhere to will be released on Friday, giving clubs six business days to organise equipment and staff on limited budgets.

Most clubs have already stood down the majority of their staff, with many relying on government assistance through JobKeeper to pay employees.

While details of the biosecurity measures are yet to be finalised, the NRL said the new protocols will be more stringent than government restrictions to ensure no player or staff is at risk of contracting coronavirus.

"Right from the start we said player, staff and officials' health and safety would be the priority and we would base the rules on the advice of the experts,'" said ARLC chairman Peter V'landys.

"These will be the toughest possible protocols but they need to be to ensure our playing group and staff stay healthy and the game can continue.

"There will be sanctions. We've got no option, there must be a deterrent because one reckless act will bring down an entire competition and the livelihoods that come with that.

"We will continue to work with the RLPA about what those sanctions will be for individual players."

It's understood the new measures will include regular testing of players and staff, as well as an app to monitor their health and temperature.

Meanwhile, non NSW-based players are still unsure if they will need to relocate to Sydney, or whether they will be able to bring families into camps.

However, the ARLC will endorse a proposal about player movements, training and game day protocols next week.

Clubs will be given two days to review the biosecurity measures and present their feedback to the NRL on Monday morning.