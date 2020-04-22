Rabbitohs plan fitness testing next week

Damien Cook has revealed South Sydney plan on returning to training for individual testing next week as the NRL plots its comeback from the coronavirus.

The league is expected to brief clubs and coaches on Wednesday following a Project Apollo meeting, where they will outline safety measures around training.

Under regulations handed to clubs in March, players were told not to attend club premises during the shutdown, and that all training must be carried out remotely and not in groups.

Players have been left to train at home, with many across the league using club equipment in their own personal gyms.

It's expected the easing of those conditions will be detailed on Wednesday, with the league having initially suggested a pre-competition training block of four weeks would be in place.

It is the biggest indication yet rugby league life could begin returning to normal.

"On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday we have different timeslots I think we are going to be given to do a bit of weight and fitness testing," Cook said on Fox League Live.

"And then from there certain boys might need to be going in and doing one-on-one sessions with their coaches until we can train as a group.

"I don't know what start date we've got yet."

Cook's comments follow Rabbitohs legend Sam Burgess last week suggesting players could return in small groups on April 27.

The coaches union have so far indicated they won't return to training until the Warriors are able to do so in Australia.

The team still remains in New Zealand, and at this stage it is hoped they would arrive to resume squad training with the rest of the league by May 4.

Meanwhile, Penrith coach Ivan Cleary said he was not aware that clubs would resume training next week.

"As far as we know, training starts on May 4. But if we're allowed to get the guys back in, if other clubs do that, I suppose we will," Cleary said.

"The original arrangement was to not actually get together until the Warriors were able to get here."