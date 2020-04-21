AAP Rugby

It was time for Greenberg to go: Alexander

By AAP Newswire

Todd Greenberg - AAP

1 of 1

Penrith deputy chairman Greg Alexander says "it was time" for Todd Greenberg to go as NRL CEO, claiming the coronavirus crisis exposed problems with his reign.

The former Test playmaker believes Greenberg's replacement must have a strong rugby league background - and backbone - to steer the NRL out of the pandemic shutdown.

Greenberg resignation on Monday ended his four-year stint after months of speculation about his future.

Even before the 2020 competition was postponed last month, rumours surfaced of frustration from NRL clubs towards Greenberg, whose contract was up for renewal this year.

Greenberg also came under fire from the game's free-to-air broadcaster Nine Network earlier this month, when it accused the league of financial mismanagement and a bloated head office.

"There was a big push to oust Todd and it took the coronavirus for all of us to understand what exactly was happening with the NRL finances," Alexander told Sky Sports Radio.

"Because there has been a fair bit of mystery surrounding the NRL spending over recent times and it took this to unearth some problems that the game and I guess the clubs didn't know we were in.

"Todd is a good man, he's a good administrator but I guess it was time."

Alexander said it was essential Greenberg's replacement "knew the game" and provided strong support for ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys.

"I guess there has been a combination of weakness at the top whether it was the commissioner, the head of the game or whether it was the CEO (in the past)," he said.

"So I think we have got one part of it right (now), and that's Peter V'landys.

"I would think the CEO needs to know the state of the game and where it needs to be fixed."

Penrith is considered the NRL's biggest rugby league nursery and Alexander said boosting grass roots footy should be the next CEO's priority.

"I am a junior coach...and junior rugby league is struggling but no one wants to admit it," he said.

"They (NRL) say it is slightly increasing but it is not, it is decreasing.

"The CEO who comes in needs to understand about where the game starts and that is at junior level."

NRL great Billy Slater hoped Greenberg was not lost to the game.

"I like Todd. I think he's a passionate rugby league person," Slater told 2GB Radio.

"I hope he's not lost to our game, but unfortunately the buck stops at the top."

Latest articles

News

Shepparton man denied bail after leading police on dangerous pursuit

A Shepparton man who allegedly led police on a dangerous pursuit in a stolen vehicle, including travelling about 80 km/h through Shepparton’s Maude St Mall during lunchtime, has been denied bail. Police allege William Thomas Molyneaux, 25...

Liz Mellino
News

Multi-million dollar support package for regional papers

Regional print media has been given a leg up by the Victorian Government to help see newspapers through the coronavirus pandemic. A $4.7 million package will see the state government purchase a full page ad in more than 100 regional outlets...

Shepparton News
News

What the new $500m rental package means for you

A Shepparton real estate agent says the Victorian Government’s $500 million cash injection for the rental market is a great opportunity for landlords and tenants to work together. Last week the Victorian Government handed down the...

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Titans rule out signing Quade Cooper

Gold Coast Titans have ruled out signing ex-Wallabies playmaker Quade Cooper on a short term NRL deal despite initial interest from Mal Meninga.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

No Test rugby in 2020 a “possibility”

World Rugby boss Sir Bill Beaumont believes it is a “distinct possibility” the international rugby calendar could be scrapped this year due to the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Watkins granted immediate Titans release

England rugby league star Kallum Watkins has been released by NRL club Gold Coast in order to return home to the UK after his father contracted coronavirus.

AAP Newswire