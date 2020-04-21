It was time for Greenberg to go: Alexander

Penrith deputy chairman Greg Alexander says "it was time" for Todd Greenberg to go as NRL CEO, claiming the coronavirus crisis exposed problems with his reign.

The former Test playmaker believes Greenberg's replacement must have a strong rugby league background - and backbone - to steer the NRL out of the pandemic shutdown.

Greenberg resignation on Monday ended his four-year stint after months of speculation about his future.

Even before the 2020 competition was postponed last month, rumours surfaced of frustration from NRL clubs towards Greenberg, whose contract was up for renewal this year.

Greenberg also came under fire from the game's free-to-air broadcaster Nine Network earlier this month, when it accused the league of financial mismanagement and a bloated head office.

"There was a big push to oust Todd and it took the coronavirus for all of us to understand what exactly was happening with the NRL finances," Alexander told Sky Sports Radio.

"Because there has been a fair bit of mystery surrounding the NRL spending over recent times and it took this to unearth some problems that the game and I guess the clubs didn't know we were in.

"Todd is a good man, he's a good administrator but I guess it was time."

Alexander said it was essential Greenberg's replacement "knew the game" and provided strong support for ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys.

"I guess there has been a combination of weakness at the top whether it was the commissioner, the head of the game or whether it was the CEO (in the past)," he said.

"So I think we have got one part of it right (now), and that's Peter V'landys.

"I would think the CEO needs to know the state of the game and where it needs to be fixed."

Penrith is considered the NRL's biggest rugby league nursery and Alexander said boosting grass roots footy should be the next CEO's priority.

"I am a junior coach...and junior rugby league is struggling but no one wants to admit it," he said.

"They (NRL) say it is slightly increasing but it is not, it is decreasing.

"The CEO who comes in needs to understand about where the game starts and that is at junior level."

NRL great Billy Slater hoped Greenberg was not lost to the game.

"I like Todd. I think he's a passionate rugby league person," Slater told 2GB Radio.

"I hope he's not lost to our game, but unfortunately the buck stops at the top."